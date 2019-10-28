Joseph Parker wants Derek Chisora fight rescheduled for February, claims manager David Higgins

Joseph Parker is keen to reschedule his fight against Derek Chisora for February, his manager David Higgins has revealed.

‘War’ Chisora stopped David Price on Saturday in the fourth round after initial opponent Parker dropped out through illness from a suspected spider bite.

After recovering and training in Las Vegas, Parker will travel back to New Zealand this week, but Higgins has revealed his fighter is keen to nail down another date to face Chisora.

“Joseph signed with Eddie Hearn as his promoter, because he has a large volume of events, and he’s the best in the world,” Higgins said.

“Joseph is ready and willing and just needs a date and a venue. Joseph will be travelling home back to New Zealand on Sunday, but yes of course, we’ll enter in to talks. That’s why we’re in business.”

“February is the earliest I understand,” said Higgins. “To fight in February, Joe would have to enter camp at the very beginning of January.

“If anything, it might even end up in March. I don’t see Joseph Parker fighting before February unfortunately, which means a fairly long lay-off, but hey that’s the business we’re in.”

Parker wants to fight Chisora in February (Getty)

While Parker has already admitted the UK is where he wants to fight Chisora, after growing to love the British fans.

It would be Parker’s fourth bout in the UK, with a 1-2 record with defeats to Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte after his win over Hughie Fury.