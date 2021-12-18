Joseph Parker outpoints Derek Chisora in brutal rematch to settle rivalry

Joseph Parker overcame Derek Chisora for a second time in 2021 with a clear points victory in their heavyweight rematch in Manchester.

In doing so, Parker kept alive hopes of a second world title reign, winning on all three judges’ scorecards (115-110, 115-111, 114-112).

After an absorbing first contest between the pair, in which Chisora was outpointed by split decision last May by the New Zealander, the fight immediately exploded into action from the first bell.

Both men let their hands go early, with Parker, the former WBO world heavyweight champion who lost his belt to Anthony Joshua three years ago, able to show more speed and accuracy, despite gaining almost 10 pounds since the first fight.

Parker’s right uppercut constantly found a home and rocked Chisora in the third round. A pattern emerged and continued in the fourth, with that shot forcing Chisora to stagger into the ropes, which kept him up and therefore forced Howard Foster to raise a count.

But Chisora showed tremendous heart, playing possum in the corner to lure Parker into a brawl as the round closed.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Just as the paced dimmed in the sixth, Parker pulled out a gorgeous straight right that landed clean on Chisora’s chin.

Parker’s momentum saw him go back to the right uppercut, which saw Chisora drop the canvas.

(Action Images via Reuters)

But just as he sensed an end, Parker was shocked by a series of right hands to his chin, forcing him to cover up and merely survive the end of a thrilling round.

That trusted right uppercut then put another crack in the Chisora shield in the eighth, forcing a second count of the fight as he bounced back off the ropes.

(PA)

The pair continued to combine in an attritional affair down the stretch, with Parker routinely leaning on that uppercut and surviving some dangerous moments down the stretch to clinch victory once again.

More to follow...