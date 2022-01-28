Joseph Gordon-Levitt Stars as Super Pumped CEO of Uber in First Trailer for New Showtime Series

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is making his debut as former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick in the first official trailer for Showtime's upcoming series Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber.

The 500 Days of Summer star, 40, portrays Kalanick as a "hard-charging CEO who was ultimately ousted in a boardroom coup," as described by Showtime.

In one particularly arresting moment from the trailer, when he is told by a business associate over the phone, "It's gone too far, I can't line up with you, I've got to stick with the company," Gordon-Levitt's character screams in the back of a limousine, "I am the company!"

RELATED: Joseph Gordon-Levitt to Play Ex Uber CEO Travis Kalanick in Upcoming Showtime Anthology Series

The fast-paced clip sees Gordon-Levitt as Kalanick rubbing elbows with various power players including venture capitalist Bill Gurley, played by Kyle Chandler, and Arianna Huffington, portrayed by Uma Thurman.

The series will depict the roller-coaster ride of the app-based ride-sharing company, "embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley," according to a press release from the network.

RELATED VIDEO: Joseph Gordon-Levitt Says New Thriller 7500 Was a 'Hard Acting Job'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Even amid the radical upheaval generated within the global tech capital, Uber stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences," the description explains.

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, from Billions showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien, is based on Mike Isaac's bestselling book of the same name.

Koppelman and Levien executive produce, write and serve as showrunners on the series alongside Beth Schacter.

The show will serve as the first installment of a new anthology series exploring notable business-related stories that disrupted and changed culture.

Story continues

RELATED: Uber Refunds Passenger's $600 Bill After He and His Driver Are Stranded for 9 Hours on I-95

Amy Israel — who is the executive vice president, scripted programming at Showtime Networks Inc. — previously said that Gordon-Levitt is a "remarkably intelligent and charismatic actor, embodying charm with an unpredictable edge."

"We are beyond excited to see what he will bring to the role of Travis Kalanick, the hyper-brilliant and controversial CEO whose ambition and reckless drive threatened the very enterprise he was determined to build," her statement continued.

"We are equally thrilled to be partnering on another series with Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Beth Schacter, who always deliver provocative and deeply entertaining shows that drive cultural conversation."