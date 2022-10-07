The Joseph Fund of Camden to Address Learning Loss, Celebrate 10 Years

The Joseph Fund of Camden to celebrate 10 years of empowering Camden at its annual gala.

MULLICA HILL, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2022 / The Joseph Fund of Camden, a nonprofit organization committed to empowering Camden's youth through education has announced it will celebrate its 10-year anniversary at its annual gala with a distinct focus to addresses learning loss among students in Camden.

"We are excited to be able to announce to our Southern New Jersey communities our continued focus on providing educational opportunities to the children of Camden. It will be great to see our supporters again while having important conversations about learning loss in the post-COVID era. Now more than ever, the children of Camden need our help in bridging the learning gap and we believe, as neighbors and friends of these families, this. Is a great first step," explains the executive director, Brian Riggs.

The 2022 Annual Gala will be held on Thursday, November 3rd at the Community House of Moorestown. The event will feature live entertainment from local bands, comedian Joe Conklin, a silent auction, as well as guest speakers including one of the first graduates of The Joseph Fund Scholarship Program. Tickets to the event and sponsorship opportunities are now available through www.josephfundcamden.org/2022-annual-gala.

Robert Kennedy of The Kennedy Companies, the Presenting Sponsor, explains his interest in supporting the families of Camden. "The Kennedy Companies are proud to be the Presenting Sponsor of this year's 2022 Annual Gala. It is with this pride our colleagues feel compelled to give back and provide a positive impact to those children who simply need an educational hand-up. We at Kennedy firmly believe future opportunities can and will abound for Camden's youth in strong partnership with The Joseph Fund's emphasis on educational assistance, literacy, and encouragement of learning".

ABOUT THE JOSEPH FUND OF CAMDEN

Since 2012, The Joseph Fund of Camden has been committed to improving the lives of Camden's residents and the community. The organization is dedicated to raising funds to support the youth and their opportunity to access quality education. Like our founder, Father Bob, we believe education is one of the best ways to break the poverty cycle and ultimately- the foundation of transformation.

