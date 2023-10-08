Joseph Fiennes: ‘I’ve been around the block – but an audience of 1,500 still terrifies me’

Joseph Fiennes as Gareth Southgate - Marc Brenner

Every morning on his way to rehearsals, Joseph Fiennes passes the silver arch that soars above Wembley Stadium, and wonders what it must feel like to take a penalty kick for England in front of 90,000 people. “I’ve been around the block, and an audience of 1,500 in a theatre still terrifies me,” he says. “But I can’t even imagine it on that scale: the way the nation lives through you… that pressure.”



Earlier this year, the 53-year-old Shakespeare in Love star led the cast of James Graham’s Dear England at the National Theatre, playing Gareth Southgate, the waistcoat-wearing England manager who, as a player in the semi-finals of Euro 96, took perhaps the most infamous penalty kick in English football history. In the immediate aftermath of that miss, the head-in-hands footage of Southgate – then a 25-year-old with only 11 caps to his name – seemed to capture the desolation of a country forced to reckon, once again, with failure (and to Germany, to boot).



By contrast Dear England – an unapologetic crowd-pleaser that dramatises Southgate’s redemptive second-act as England manager – proved a five-star smash for the National, and transfers to the West End this month. Recreating pivotal moments in the national team’s renaissance against a backdrop of political fracture, it finds in the beautiful game a narrative for England’s tortured relationship with itself, while also capturing football’s unique capacity to generate unhinged levels of communal heartache and joy.



The moment England first won a penalty shoot out in a World Cup, in 2018 against Colombia; the compassionate hug Southgate gave Bukayo Saka after the 19-year-old missed his own decisive penalty kick in 2021; team captain Harry Kane in turn missing a penalty in the quarter final of the 2022 World Cup – all play out on stage in Rupert Goold’s emotional production. Fiennes says the National Theatre audience included “people from all walks of life” including former England footballers Lee Dixon and Tony Adams “although no one from the current England team yet. People come in football shirts. Some have even come in waistcoats.”



Southgate gave the play his blessing, although it’s perhaps typical of his disdain for the spotlight that he hasn’t been to see it. I tell Fiennes, whose performance captures precisely Southgate’s mild manner and nervy physicality, that David Suchet created Hercule Poirot’s uptight gait by practising walking with a coin between his buttocks – and ask if he had a similar trick for Southgate. “No!” he says, although he does wear prosthetic teeth. Portraying a real-life person can have its pitfalls, as Fiennes knows all too well: in 2016 he was cast as Michael Jackson in an episode of Sky Arts’s Urban Myths. A leaked clip prompted outraged accusations of “blackface” and the episode was never broadcast.

'How do we find a kind of patriotism that isn’t xenophobic or jingoistic?': James Graham and Joseph Fiennes - Rii Schroer

“That was an entirely different situation,” Fiennes says. “But yes, there have been huge learnings. With Gareth, the voice, the waistcoat: these things only get you so far. What fascinates me is the magnitude of that moment in 1996 – a ball missing the back of a net – that led to riots on the streets and effigies [of Southgate] being burned. For me, that is the emotional hook, which goes beyond football. We all hit a critical juncture in our lives. How do we get through these moments and how do we recalibrate ourselves?”



When I ask about the critical juncture in Fiennes’s life, he sidesteps. “I’m not going to bore you with that,” he says. “The point is, Gareth is there for the people who will invariably miss. And what better person to have in that moment than the patron saint of misses?”

Dear England marks Fiennes’s first appearance on stage since 2016. In between, he’s been dispelling memories of his puppyish Will Shakespeare by playing the inscrutable, sadistic Commander Fred Waterford in the TV adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale. In person, he has the bearing of a classical actor – his sonorous voice a dead ringer for his elder brother Ralph’s – and admits that when he first got a call from the National, he assumed he was going to be asked to play Ibsen or Chekhov, not Gareth from Crawley. But the longer he has played him, the more convinced he is that Southgate is “a real hero”.



“I’m sure people laugh at the Garethness of it all,” he says, “but I’ve kind of fallen in love with how he leads the way in showing others how to represent themselves.” The play shows Southgate determined to write a positive new narrative for England, bringing in a psychologist to help shift the team’s mindset and encourage the players to talk about their feelings, much to the horror of the FA top brass. “At a time in politics when there is so much deceit, thank God we’ve got one person who can just stand up and be decent,” says Fiennes. “He is that part of us that we can celebrate.”

'Southgate instinctively knew there was something rotten at the heart of the England team': Dear England recreates the triumphs of the recent squad - Marc Brenner

Yet Dear England also makes clear that problems remain – seen, not least, in the racist abuse directed at Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Saka after all three players missed their penalties in England’s Euro final defeat to Italy in 2021. Although the action begins in 2016, when Sam Allardyce was replaced as England manager after one game in charge, the play nevertheless takes place in the shadow of England’s long history of football hooliganism.



“We have to ask the question why there was a period, in the 1990s, when in towns and cities all over Europe, men in white shirts were smashing cafés and terrorising people,” James Graham tells me later. A football obsessive, he admits to being that person in the pub standing on a chair, screaming at the TV screen whenever England play. “Thankfully things have improved but as we saw in the abuse the team got in 2021, that mentality is still there. If the play has a message, it’s that we have to learn to lose. A lot of that desire to destroy things comes from not having a confidence about where you are in the world, whether you are a man, or a country.”



Fiennes, who has lived for many years in Mallorca with his Spanish wife and their two daughters, says he feels quite “separate” from questions of national identity. All the same, his experience of playing both national heroes and totemic villains has given him a keen interest in maleness as a subject. “If I think about a character like [Atwood’s] Fred, or if I think about what it is as a young boy to grow up, whether it’s looking at Wall Street and the competitive nature of men there, or among the committee of men in The Handmaid’s Tale, and how toxic that can get, I think the fear of failure might be at the foundation of all that.”

He’s had his own brush with toxic masculinity: following the success of Shakespeare in Love and, the same year, Elizabeth, in which he played Sir Robert Dudley, Fiennes reportedly turned down the offer of a five-film deal from Harvey Weinstein. “It comes back to being decent,” he says now. “If the machinery isn’t decent it irks my moral compass, whether it’s the higher echelons of Hollywood or anywhere else.



“I think Southgate instinctively knew there was something rotten at the heart of the England team; that the old managers were probably putting fear into the players to get results. And part of his gentle revolution was to force the players to face those fears.”



“It’s like the conversation Keir Starmer and the Labour Party are trying to have,” says Graham who, in plays such as This House, Quiz and Ink, has shown an unerring knack for turning everyday stories into state-of-the-nation parables. “How do we find a kind of patriotism that isn’t xenophobic or jingoistic, that looks forwards rather than back?”



The secret of his latest play’s success, I suggest, is that, in triggering the same patriotic endorphin rush as any Three Lions victory, it gives audiences permission to feel proud of our country. “Absolutely,” says Graham. “You’d assume that theatre’s responsibility is to attack the establishment rather than embrace it. So I was delighted, shocked, relieved and a bit tearful when at the end of the first preview the audience started singing along to Sweet Caroline. Because I didn’t know if we would get an audience, particularly a younger, progressive audience, to think: I’m just going to go along with this and enjoy this story about my country.”



Fiennes, a diehard Chelsea fan, points out that “huge numbers of people saw it at the National who had never been to the theatre before. Now we’re hoping that the play might encourage audiences who’ve never been to a football match to buy a ticket to an England game.”

Dear England opens at the Prince Edward Theatre, London W1 (dearenglandonstage.com), on Oct 19