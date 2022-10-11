Joseph Baena Explains Why Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger Would Never Do Dancing with the Stars

Don't expect to see Arnold Schwarzenegger strapping on dance shoes ... ever.

After partaking in week four of Dancing with the Stars, Schwarzenegger's fitness model son Joseph Baena — who is competing on season 31 with pro dancer Daniella Karagach — was asked about the possibility of his famous dad joining the show someday.

To that, the 25-year-old actor said: "This show? No, no."

"Yeah, yeah, yeah. Just request Dani, we're good," Karagach, 29, told reporters after Monday's episode as Baena responded, "Yeah just, only if, only if Dani is his partner."

Even though a competitive dance TV series isn't something they'll likely ever have in common, Baena and Schwarzenegger, 75, still share their looks — but that's something that the two try to avoid discussing.

"You know we try not to bring that up in conversation too much because I'll probably get punished for it," he said while laughing.

Monday's episode of DWTS saw celebrity contestants and their partners hit the dance floor in celebration of iconic Disney+ films and series. For Baena's dance routine, he appeared as Hercules — a character that Schwarzenegger once played in the 1970 film Hercules in New York.

Baena said the Terminator actor is "so happy" and "so proud" of his efforts on DWTS.

"I love my father. He's the smartest, best man I can think of," he continued. "So, you know, to be compared to him, to be in the same character, Hercules — you know he played Hercules in New York. It's amazing, you know? It's awesome. And who doesn't want to be like their father, right? So, it's great."

Dancing with the Stars airs live on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.