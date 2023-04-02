Josef Newgarden Wins at Texas Once Again, Continues Oval Mastery

Fred Smith
·2 min read
ntt indycar series ppg 375
Oval Master Josef Newgarden Wins at Texas AgainSean Gardner - Getty Images

Josef Newgarden won last year's IndyCar race at Texas Motor Speedway by passing his teammate on the last corner of the last lap. What he did to secure his third win at Texas today may have topped that.

Newgarden led early, but just one caution in the race's first 150 laps led to a long green flag run where Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward had a significant advantage on the field. O'Ward passed Newgarden just after halfway, then got to work building a lead that eventually grew to eight seconds on Newgarden and an entire lap on the rest of the field. O'Ward seemed ready to sail away with an easy win, but his teammate Felix Rosenqvist crashed with over 60 laps to go and flipped the race on its head.

Six cars were able to get a wave-around back onto the lead lap, and the length of the caution meant that they each had the chance to pit again two laps after O'Ward and Newgarden stopped. When that window appeared, Newgarden stopped again to get a few extra laps of fuel and eliminate the need to save any fuel over the final stint. O'Ward chose to stay out.

When the race resumed, O'Ward's massive advantage over a long run did not materialize in a tight, six-way fight for a lead that changed hands over and over again. Another crash on lap 223 briefly halted the race and opened the door for a few drivers to stop again for fresh tires and a fuel top-off, setting up a dash to the finish of less than 20 laps. The group fighting for the lead never broke up again.

O'Ward and Newgarden shuffled back to the front, spending the final ten laps going back and forth for the lead while Alex Palou sat in third and in position to make a late move. O'Ward made multiple moves to the outside on Newgarden in the closing three laps, but he had tucked back in behind the leader with two to go when Romain Grosjean crashed while fighting for fourth. That ended the race before O'Ward or Palou could make their final move, giving the win to Newgarden after a hard-fought battle.

After all of the chaos at St. Petersburg last weekend, Newgarden's win is a welcome stabilizing result for the two-time series champion. O'Ward, meanwhile, finishes second for the second time in two races and faces down the reality that he had led late in both. He is the early championship leader heading into the Long Beach Grand Prix set to be held in two weeks.

