Josef Newgarden Wins Texas IndyCar Race on Last Corner Pass

Today's IndyCar race at Texas Motor Speedway was a tale of two races. In the first half, drivers feeling out a track still decimated for open wheel racing by the use of PJ1 traction compound avoided any serious risks until a series of cautions led to a series of crashes. After the field thinned out, an all-out battle over the last hundred green flag laps saw just about everyone left on track trying daring passes whenever possible. Scott McLaughlin dominated both halves of the race. He did not win.

McLaughlin was in complete control when that first caution came out for a crashing Takuma Sato. On the restart, rookie Kyle Kirkwood crashed while trying to pass in the PJ1-ruined outside groove. A few laps after the next restart, rookie Devlin DeFrancesco put two wheels on the apron trying to make a three-wide pass around both Graham Rahal and Helio Castroneves; that move ended with all three crashing hard into the outside wall. Coupled with electrical and mechanical issues for Andretti Autosport's Romain Grosjean and Alexander Rossi, the 27-car field was down to 20. That, coupled with a long green flag run that stretched out the field, left enough space for drivers to navigate. McLaughlin's lead was no longer safe.

Rinus VeeKay, Will Power, and Josef Newgarden all took turns fighting with McLaughlin for a lead he ultimately got back before the final pit stop, leaving the Australian Supercars legend in position to win his second career IndyCar race just a few weeks after his first. He, Newgarden, and Marcus Ericsson all eventually broke away from the the rest, but McLaughlin never quite separated himself from that pair. It left him with a lead of just half a second when he caught significant lapped traffic with ten to go. With one to go, he caught Callum Ilott with a lead of just 2/10ths of a second.

McLaughlin had no chance to pass Ilott without opening the inside to Josef Newgarden to try something daring, so he held his line and held the lead through turns 1 and 2, then on entry into turn 3. But Newgarden had a run on the outside at the apex of 3 and 4, so he kept his line and swung out on the exit of 4. That got him clear, enough to win the race by 6/100ths of a second. McLaughlin completed the Penske 1-2 in second, but it was certainly a disappointment for a driver that thought he was going to take his first-ever win at any level on an oval.

Ericsson, Power, and Scott Dixon completed the top five, but the biggest shock of the day was the driver in sixth. That was NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson, a driver that had spent the past year struggling to adapt to IndyCar racing on road courses. In qualifying and the first half of the race, ovals seemed to be no different. Then, on that last restart, he seemed to figure something out. He passed at will throughout the final two stints, briefly even moving past his teammate Dixon into the top five at one point. The finish of sixth is the best of his career.

Other notable strong finishers include Rahal Letterman Lanigan fill-in driver Santino Ferrucci in ninth, Dale Coyne Racing rookie David Malukas in 11th, and returning part-time AJ Foyt Racing driver JR Hildebrand in 14th. Potential championship contenders Colton Herta (12th), Pato O'Ward (15th), Romain Grosjean (26th), and Graham Rahal (27th) all suffered notably disappointing results, with the two former drivers losing their spots in the top ten on the pit lane and the two latter drivers retiring with early reliability issues.

IndyCar has the next two weeks off. The series returns at Long Beach on April 10th.

