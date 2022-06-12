Josef Newgarden Survives Late Restarts, Wins Road America

Fred Smith
·2 min read
In this article:
Photo credit: Icon Sportswire - Getty Images
Photo credit: Icon Sportswire - Getty Images

Josef Newgarden had unfinished business at Road America. Last year, he controlled the whole race before his car got stuck in fifth on a late restart. he finished 21st, a finish that left him short of a real shot at a championship when the series ended at Long Beach. This year, he found himself in the same situation with a similar championship outlook in front of him. This year, he got the job done.

Newgarden held off charges from Alexander Rossi and Marcus Ericsson throughout today's race, successfully beating the two drivers that have suddenly become the hottest in the series over the past month. He restarted ahead of both of them after Pato O'Ward's engine blew with eight laps to go, but they got caught racing each other for second and Newgarden was able to use a deep reserve of push-to-pash to keep eventual battle winner Ericsson from ever getting close. The win is Newgarden's third of the season, joining victories on the oval at Texas Motor Speedway and street circuit in Long Beach. The wins at all three disciplines mean he's earned a $1 million bonus to split with charities of his choice.

Ericsson's second is enough to take the championship lead, but that lead came at the cost of his own teammate. He hit reigning champion Alex Palou during a battle into turn 5, a moment that effectively ended Palou's race and set him further back in his race to win a second IndyCar title.

In addition to Palou and O'Ward, the other major championship loser today was last weekend's winner Will Power, who lost the points lead after crashing in a battle with Devlin DeFrancesco and lost a few extra points when he was forced off line during a battle outside the top ten on the final restart. Ericsson holds a 27 point lead on Will Power, but all of Newgarden, O'Ward, and Palou remain within one race of points. Scott Dixon, Alexander Rossi, Felix Rosenqvist, Scott McLaughlin, Simon Pagenaud, and Colton Herta remain in striking distance further back. Seven races into a 17-race season, the series still has as many contenders as not.

IndyCar has two weekends off before returning at Mid-Ohio during July 4th weekend. The series races five times in July, so expect the championship picture to narrow down significantly very soon.

