Josef Newgarden Dominates Chippy IndyCar Race at Iowa

Fred Smith
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Josef Newgarden
    American racing driver
  • Marcus Ericsson
    Swedish racing driver
  • Colton Herta
    Colton Herta
    American racing driver
Photo credit: Icon Sportswire - Getty Images
Photo credit: Icon Sportswire - Getty Images

If you hadn't heard, Josef Newgarden is good at IndyCar's short ovals. The series has only consistently visited two, Gateway and Iowa, since he entered the series, but he has been a dominant force at both. Newgarden had already won six races on the two short ovals before today's race, including the last three. Now, he's won four in a row.

Newgarden's dominant form undercut what was otherwise a chaotic and thrilling race at an overheated Iowa Speedway. The Penske driver and two-time series champion effectively led the entire race, only giving up the lead position on cycles where those on alternate strategies stayed out past the expected pitting window. Behind him, drivers took advantage of tires that wore exceedingly quickly to move up and down the field by swings of a dozen or more positions, depending entirely on when they had stopped.

All that strategizing could not come close to Newgarden, who left just five cars on the lead lap at the end of the race, but it benefitted just about everyone else. Pato O'Ward, who briefly caught Newgarden on the final stint, finished second by six seconds after losing the bit of tire he had saved to catch the leader while fighting through traffic. Will Power and Rinus Veekay completed the top four after running well all race, but the shock of the remaining lead lap cars was Scott Dixon, who overcame a relative lack of pace all race to have just enough tire conserved to fight from eighth to fifth in the closing laps.

Dixon's Ganassi teammates Alex Palou and Marcus Ericsson both fell from the top five after running there late, with Palou ending up sixth and Ericsson in eighth. Two other pre-race championship contenders, Colton Herta and Scott McLaughlin, saw their races end in disaster after pit lane issues took them out of the top ten. McLaughlin is still close to alive in the title hunt after finishing 22nd, but Herta's distant hopes at a championship seem to have faded away after a disastrous finish of 24th. after crashing out late in the race, Felix Rosenqvist's distant title hopes also seem to have come to an unsatisfying conclusion.

Despite dropping to eighth, Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson remains the championship leader. His lead is down to just 15 points on Newgarden, with all of Power, Palou, and Dixon within 50 points of the lead. Pato O'Ward is 59 points back and very much alive, while McLaughlin's 93 points back will be difficult to overcome. Colton Herta, now 115 points back, is for the first time on the wrong side of that 100 point barrier with precious few races left to make up ground.

IndyCar will race again tomorrow, this time just one hour earlier on what is expected to be an equally hot track. Expect a similarly chaotic race and expect Josef Newgarden to once again be the pre-race favorite.

