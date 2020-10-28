Jose travels in style and Lions unveil new jersey – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 28.

Football

Jose Mourinho travelled in style.

Cristiano Ronaldo was feeling fit.

Marcus Rashford continued the fight to end child poverty.

Can anyone help? Blackley and Crumpsall https://t.co/Ed9Kpo6IbI — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 28, 2020

Cesc Fabregas reflected on his Arsenal debut – on this day 17 years ago.

17 years ago today i made my debut as a professional @Arsenal ❤️🙏🏻⚽️ pic.twitter.com/3BaovKZsaU — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) October 28, 2020

Diogo Jota loved scoring a landmark goal for Liverpool.

Great moment to score the club's 10000th goal 🤯 and another win 💪⚽️ pic.twitter.com/oueL5go5HQ — Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) October 28, 2020

Andrew Robertson became an ambassador for charity Street Soccer Scotland.

I am delighted to be an official ambassador of @streetsoccerSCO Street Soccer Scotland is an inspiring charity which uses the power of football to create hope, connection and opportunities to adults and young people across Scotland. pic.twitter.com/Q4dXSagW90 — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) October 28, 2020

Jamie Carragher goals scored for Liverpool – 4. Goals scored against them – 8.

Own goals count too? https://t.co/BxmeT9shoY — Didi Hamann (@DietmarHamann) October 28, 2020

Son was all smiles.

Thierry Henry as you have never seen him before.

Can we get a mic check on coach Thierry Henry? 🎤 pic.twitter.com/gE0hLVHW6X — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 27, 2020

Walthamstow could not get their game on at Clapton for love nor money last night.

Club statement regarding last night's postponed match at Clapton. We'd like to offer all those who made the trip a drink at our next home game, free of charge. pic.twitter.com/sxN2A0yU85 — Walthamstow Football Club (@walthamstowfc) October 28, 2020

The Lionesses and Manchester City wished Lucy Bronze a happy 29th birthday.

Happy birthday to the one and only @LucyBronze! 💙 pic.twitter.com/XTVgXoaB3r — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 28, 2020

Chelsea’s summer signing got his first start in Russia.

A first Chelsea start is handed to our no.22, Hakim Ziyech tonight! 👌#KRACHE https://t.co/DNilVGKCif pic.twitter.com/zwtYBpA7YC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 28, 2020

Where should I put him? ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/7I2XxTGLAr — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) October 28, 2020

Rugby Union

The Lions unveiled their new jersey.

😍 Do we need to say anything else? pic.twitter.com/ZqURfnm01e — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) October 28, 2020

Cricket

Hope for the Barmy Army.

**When you wake up to the news from down under and realise it's just a year until the Ashes** pic.twitter.com/gMSYKAFblG — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) October 28, 2020

Jack Brooks went under the knife.

Rehab journey starts now! After having my thumb repaired & double Achilles surgery …can’t wait for next year!! Might even walk without a hobble😂🤞🏼 pic.twitter.com/VbXrFJ288T — Jack Brooks (@BrooksyFerret) October 28, 2020

Sir Geoffrey Boycott appreciated the love.

Big thank you to everyone who sent me cards, texts, tweets, emails and presents for my 80th. I had a lovely time. pic.twitter.com/ARYoKDtKHV — Sir Geoffrey Boycott (@GeoffreyBoycott) October 28, 2020

Stuart Broad got into the Halloween spirit.

Boxing

Consider yourself warned, Oleksandr Usyk.

Three days to go. The way I am going to be coming for him is unbelievable #UsykChisora — Derek Chisora 🥊 (@DerekWarChisora) October 28, 2020

Fright Night got closer.