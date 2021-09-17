Jose sees funny side and Cross finally gets high five – Friday’s sporting social

In this article:

Jose Mourinho was all smiles (Clive Brunskill/PA) (PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 17.

Football

Jose saw the funny side.

Michail Antonio reflected on his rise.

From Tooting to Europe. Bigger stage, same energy ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Ae1ULsCtpu — Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) September 17, 2021

Lucy Bronze wished England well.

Gutted I can't be on the pitch representing @Lionesses ahead of the @FIFAWWC qualifiers. The girls know what to do though, let's go 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/lGQ5ZqbiKU — Lucy Bronze (@LucyBronze) September 17, 2021

And the Lionesses prepared for their match with a walk.

Matchday walk ✅

North Macedonia 🔜 pic.twitter.com/OvXL5KqBPq — Lionesses (@Lionesses) September 17, 2021

Happy 75th birthday to former West Ham captain and manager Billy Bonds.

Wishing a very happy birthday to @WestHam's never-say-die captain, Billy Bonds. ⚒



The club's all-time record appearance holder, and only the second Hammers skipper to lift the FA Cup.https://t.co/2PS0CnuRnV



📸 @Mirrorpix pic.twitter.com/4f0v63J9x5 — Nat. Football Museum (@FootballMuseum) September 17, 2021

Cricket

Story continues

Kate Cross finally got that high five!

Three photos, three pies 🥧 🥧 🥧 pic.twitter.com/YDFilHL0r9 — Kate Cross (@katecross16) September 17, 2021

Formula One

September 17 was a great day to be born a racing driver.

#OnThisDay in 1929, a sporting icon was born. Today, Sir Stirling Moss would have turned 92 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wJdHBUXJwx — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) September 17, 2021

🎂 Joyeux Anniversaire, @OconEsteban! 🎂 2️⃣5️⃣ today! Happy Birthday from everyone at Alpine F1 Team 💙 We’re gonna party like it’s your birthday



Drop a 💙 in the comments below, each 💙 counts for a birthday wish! pic.twitter.com/pfRNSoaESf — Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) September 17, 2021

Rugby union

Former England star Mike Catt celebrated his 50th birthday.