Jose Mourinho: Tottenham vs Fulham postponement ‘unprofessional’ and ‘disruptive’ to Spurs

(Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho has criticised the handling of Tottenham's late postponement against Fulham as "unprofessional".

The match was called off less than three hours before Wednesday's 6pm kick-off by the Premier League at Fulham’s request, following an outbreak of coronavirus in the Cottagers camp.

Mourinho was left in the dark on the day of the game and took to social media some four hours before kick-off to sarcastically commend the ‘best league in the world’.

Speaking ahead of Tottenham’s home match against Leeds on Saturday, he said: "I don't want to speak too much about it.

"Just to say I felt unprofessional, but that is the way it was.

“Of course, we were preparing ourselves for that match and of course we didn't play and that is disruptive to what is a week of work,” added Mourinho.

"The training sessions before that of course would be different if we were going to play that game. I could have [had] a different cycle in the training sessions.

“Not to play and not to train like we would like in the days before of course doesn't help.”

The Premier League has said it will confirm a new date for the London derby “in due course” but Mourinho was irked that Manchester City and Man United’s postponed fixtures from the opening day of the season – against Aston Villa and Burnley, respectively – have only just been rescheduled.

The Spurs boss was also frustrated that his side will likely face champions Liverpool, who beat them 2-1 at Anfield earlier this month, twice in the Premier League playing newly-promoted Fulham but stopped short of calling the competition unfair.

“It's a special season with special circumstances – I think we have to say it's going to be fair, we have to say that as if we don't say that it's better not to be involved," Mourinho said.

"Before the season started, it started immediately in a wrong way. To start the season with two clubs [City and United] having a match in hand is immediately a wrong start. Immediately a wrong start.

Story continues

"The season started in August [September] and only in the last week of December we were informed about when these two matches are going to be played.

"Now it's not about two matches, it's about many other matches. Then you go to for example the yellow card accumulation on match 19 you go from five to 10 yellow cards.

"What is going to happen is that match 19 is not the end of first round because for example when we play match 19 we played against a team twice and didn't play against Fulham one single game.

“So there are lots of things that are not right, but again it is what it is. It's what is possible to have and when you say it's fair or not fair, we have to say it's fair.”

This weekend get a £10 free bet with Betfair, when you bet £10 on a Same Game Multi on the Premier League.

Terms: Min £10 Same Game Multi bet on any EPL match this Fri - Sun. Free bet valid for 72 hours, awarded at bet settlement. Excludes cashed out bets. T&Cs apply.