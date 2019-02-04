Jose Mourinho takes spill after dropping puck at KHL game

Nothing can unfold in the world of sport to unanimous approval. Jose Mourinho biffing on a slick surface, though, might come closest to it.

The legendary but largely loathed football manager — who has worked at the helm of many of the biggest clubs in the world including most recently a tumultuous tenure with Manchester United — was charged with handling the ceremonial puck drop between KHL sides SKA and Avangard Omsk.

And while he executed the drop reasonably well, he missed out on one important instruction before heading out on the carpet: no sudden movements, Jose.

Here’s a better look at the fall.

José Mourinho dropping by at the KHL pic.twitter.com/0aAGOLxkLY — James Dart (@James_Dart) February 4, 2019





In case you missed it, that was Pavel Datsyuk that contributed to Mourinho’s tumble by extending his hand out to one of sport’s ultimate villains. Good to see he still has the ability to shake the opposition.

So, where does Mourinho eating it rank on the pantheon of on-ice blunders?

Somewhere beneath this cinematic masterpiece, of course:

