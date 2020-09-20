Jose Mourinho praises Spurs attack with Son Heung-min ‘on fire’ and Harry Kane bringing ‘big dynamic’ edge

Jose Mourinho praised his forward line for a spectacular showing against Southampton, as Tottenham came from behind to win 5-2.

Son Heung-min scored four, all set up by Harry Kane, before the latter notched the fifth to yield a first three league points of the Premier League season for Spurs.

The manager pointed after the game to a second-half fight-back being the product of strong mentality from a handful of players, after he made alterations to his starting lineup and the connection between Kane and Son came to the fore.

“I think the second half was really, really good,” he told BT Sport.

"We started quite well but then we lost control of the game in the first half, their strikers caused problems and we conceded a goal that was a replica of a goal we conceded last season.

“But I love players that come from the bench with a special attitude and Gio[vani Lo Celso] and [Erik] Lamela did that.”

His comments might be interpreted as a barb at Tanguy Ndombele, who was subbed off at the break, or Dele Alli who was left out entirely - but Mourinho was full of praise for the selflessness and quality on show from his attacking pair.

"Son was on fire and for me Harry Kane was the man of the match, what he did for the team.

"Some people think the striker is to score goals but the striker is to give a big dynamic to the attacking organisation.

"With him dropping back and connecting the game between the lines for Sonny to attack, the space they created was a problem they couldn't resolve."

Read more

Southampton vs Tottenham player ratings: Son Heung-min and Harry Kane shine in thumping Spurs victory

Southampton vs Tottenham result: Five things we learned as Son Heung-min scores four for Spurs