Jose Mourinho now the favourite to be the first Premier League manager to lose his job

Jose Mourinho has cut a frustrated figure on Manchester United’s tour of the USA.

Odds have plummeted on Jose Mourinho losing his job at Manchester United after the club’s disappointing pre-season tour of the United States.

The Red Devils were crushed 4-1 by Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in Michigan on Saturday night in a performance the Special One admitted he would not have paid money to watch.

Mourinho’s side have yet to win a match inside 90 minutes across the pond but did manage to overcome AC Milan after a penalty shootout.

The Liverpool thrashing followed disappointing displays in two stalemates with against Club America and San Jose Earthquakes as United struggled to cope with a lack of players.

Those results, coupled with the Portuguese’s agitated demeanour, has led several bookmakers to identify him as the Premier League manager most likely to leave his post.

Sky Bet price him at 11/2 to go while he is among the favourites with several other firms, including Unibet, Ladbrokes and Coral.

Claude Puel, Javi Garcia, Rafa Benitez and Neil Warnock are the others bosses being touted for an early exit.

Mourinho arrives for the Liverpool game in Michigan

Mourinho has consistently bemoaned his lack of squad depth during the USA tour after being deprived of key stars due to their commitments at the World Cup.

Anthony Martial had to leave the trip early to return home to be present for the birth of his child to further weaken United’s position.

Towering midfielder Nemanja Matic has undergone surgery to deprive the Red Devils of one of their most influential enforcers for the start of the campaign.

How Mourinho talks about his youth players vs how Guardiola talks about his youth players. pic.twitter.com/XIqtDEFOiJ — Jordan Elgott (@JElgott) July 29, 2018

All of those elements appear to be taking their toll on Mourinho and leading the bookies to install him as the manager most on the brink before the season has even begun.

Mourinho told reporters after the Liverpool defeat that had become frustrated with United’s transfer business and reckons Alexis Sanchez has every right to be unhappy this summer.

Mourinho said: “Do you want him to be very happy with the players he has around him?

“We are not playing here to improve the team or our dynamic or routines. We are playing here just to try to survive and to have some not-very-ugly results.

Anthony Martial left Manchester United’s pre-season tour in order to be present for the birth of his second child.

“Alexis is the only attacking player we have. We don’t have wingers, we don’t have strikers. He’s the only one who is here, and the poor man is there trying his best.

He added: ‘The atmosphere was good but if I was them I wouldn’t have come. I wouldn’t have spent my money to watch these two teams.

“I watched Chelsea versus Inter earlier and people had decided the beach was better. The stadium was empty.

‘This is not our team, not our squad. The majority of players that have played are not going to play. Some of them are not even going to belong to the squad.

“The accumulation of matches is killing progressively my brave boys because I have some brave boys.

‘Reinforcements, you are saying players I’d like to buy and add to the squad. That is another thing, but this is not even 30 per cent of my squad, so don’t look at this that way.”

Manchester United’s tour of the US ends with a clash against Real Madrid on Tuesday before travelling home to prepare for their Premier League opener against Leicester City on August 10.



