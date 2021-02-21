Jose Mourinho: My methods are still best in the world despite Tottenham slump

(Pool via REUTERS)

Jose Mourinho insisted his methods are still the best in the world and said he was not questioning himself “at all” after Tottenham’s 2-1 defeat at West Ham on Sunday.

Spurs lost for a fifth time in six League matches to leave them nine points behind their rivals and increasingly cut adrift from the top four.

Three points from six League games also made it the worst ever run of the Mourinho’s managerial career.

Asked if he was questioning himself, the 58-year-old said: “No, not at all. Not at all. Zero.

“Because sometimes the results are the consequence of multiple situations in football and mine and my coaching staff's methods are second to nobody in the world.”

Spurs conceded soft goals to Michail Antonio and Jesse Lingard at the start of each half but were much improved after Gareth Bale’s introduction at the interval.

Lucas Moura pulled back a goal and Bale and Heung-min Son both hit the woodwork as Spurs pushed for an equaliser.

Mourinho insisted his side’s second-half rally proved his players are not “in crisis” and said they deserved more from the match.

“I don't know what you mean by crisis,” he said. “If crisis is frustration and sadness in the dressing room, I'd say so because nobody is happy and we all showed that in this game.

“When a team fights the way the team did until the last second, trying to get a different result, it's never a group crisis, because groups are in crisis when you're not together in the search for better results than you have.

“So I wouldn't say crisis, I would say a bad, a really bad run of results. That is obvious. We're losing too many matches.

“It is mathematically possible [to finish in the top four],” Mourinho added. “When is mathematically possible, it is realistic.

“Very hard, yes, very hard, but mathematically possible. Of course our team has problems, and the problems they have reflection on results and on points, but I also believe that a little bit of that light, a little bit of that luck that you also need in football to win matches, has to be back.

“And if that light comes back, is different. You hit the post and the ball goes inside or goes outside.

“The VAR decisions, many times, I am not speaking about today because today I didn’t watch, but many times are controversial, or are decisions by one inch. You sometimes need also a little bit of luck to go in your favour.

“I believe that if this team wins a couple of matches in a row, that the situation can change, and that we can still fight for top four. Of course if you say nine points now, it is difficult, is very possible.

“And the Europa League. We are alive. And when we are alive, knowing that many difficult opponents, and everybody has the same ambition that we have, but Europa League is a window of opportunity that is open for us, and maybe we can also get to Champions League through the Europa League.”

“I think [we deserved more],” he continued. “When you make mistakes you can say you deserve to be punished. So when we made two defensive mistakes, especially the nature of the second goal, maybe we deserve to be punished.

“But I believe also that the way the team played with the ball, creating some in the first half, and creating so much in the second half, of course I think the team deserves a different result.”

