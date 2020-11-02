Jose Mourinho’s new lease of life with Spurs has all the hallmarks of his last title-winning campaign

Jose Mourinho has a spring back in his step after a successful summer and strong start to the season (Reuters)

After a vintage Gareth Bale goal, it was a flash of vintage Jose Mourinho.

“When I have five minutes, I am going to go on Safari, to see the Real Madrid websites and what they say.”

The wider reference is of course to the criticism Bale has got from the Spanish press, but it is the specific reference to the very type of internet explorer he uses that somehow raises it and adds that bit more spike.

Not Google Chrome or Firefox, or even just “online” - but Safari. That kind of attention to detail is actually a regular piece of Mourinho’s rhetorical style, and often elevates his unique brand of mischief.

It is also a reminder that, when it comes to this kind of thing, the Portuguese really remains the master. When he’s on form, he’s exceptionally funny. He knows how to deliver a line.

The issue is that was easy to forget because it’s been a while since we’ve really seen it. The majority of his time at Manchester United saw a figure who seemed prickly and grouchy, as if he wasn’t enjoying the job.

The last time we really saw him in this kind of form was probably six years ago, at the start of the 2014/15 season. That is not a coincidence, and carries a few parallels with this season.

It was his last true title challenge, and the last league championship he won, but also the last time he got exactly what he wanted in a transfer window - until now. That seems key to this.

As in the summer of 2020, the summer of 2014 saw Mourinho get all the signings he wanted, and almost forensically sort remaining issues in his team to really take them up a level. Chelsea secured the signings of Cesc Fabregas, Diego Costa and Filipe Luis and just took off. The football played in the first four months of that season was among the best of Mourinho’s entire career - until now.

That isn’t a coincidence either.

In contrast to the attacking ideologues like Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola that rule the game now, Mourinho believes in “guided discovery”, and likes attackers to figure out problems for themselves. This can pay off spectacularly when everyone is on form and in a good mood - not least the manager himself. It means they instinctively interchange, executing attacks that seem so integrated. Again, you only have to look at Son Heung-min and Harry Kane for proof.

This was Eden Hazard and Costa in 2014/15.

View photos Mourinho was thrilled with Levy’s work in the transfer window EPA EPA More

It reflects a content working environment. We are in that stage where Mourinho is in total command of a dressing room. Even some stories of players dissent - like those unhappy they have been dropped - hasn’t led to the usual stories of division, or unrest. They instead reflect his power.

This all feeds into his own contentment. He was generally thrilled with the business Daniel Levy did for him in the summer, which marked such a contrast from the frustration of so many windows with United.

Some would argue that was all that was really missing from his time at Old Trafford.

It seems all the more conspicuous as his side develop a rhythm and an ability to get results that sees them now run Liverpool closest.

We just shouldn’t run away with that theory either. While the first half of 2014/15 saw Chelsea build up enough of a lead to claim the title, it’s also true too many rivals were in transitional periods to properly challenge them.