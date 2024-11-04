Jose Mourinho launches furious rant at ‘little boy’ referee and ‘man of the match’ VAR

Joe Mourinho was livid with the video assistant referee during Fenerbahce’s win (AFP via Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho launched into a trademark rant following his Fenerbahce’s side’s narrow win over Trabzonspor, calling the referee a “little boy” and claiming the video assistant referee was transformed from “the invisible man to the man of the match.”

Several controversial decisions went against Fenerbahce but Sofyan Amrabat’s goal 12 minutes into stoppage time snatched a 3-2 win and prompted huge celebrations from Mourinho and co.

Trabzonspor were awarded two penalties in the second half following VAR interventions – both converted by Simon Banza – and with the score at 2-2 late in the game, Fener were denied a spot-kick of their own as a challenge on Bright Osayi-Samuel went unpunished.

And those decisions, made by VAR Atilla Karaoglan, left Mourinho absolutely incensed, causing him to go on a post-match tirade at Karaoglan and referee Oguzhan Cakir – which included jibes about little boys, invisible men and Turkish tea.

“The referee was just a little boy that was there on the pitch but the referee was Atilla Karaoglan, so man of the match,” fumed Mourinho to beIN Sports Turkiye. “He goes from the invisible man to the man of the match.

“It isn’t a red card [for the challenge] on Bright. Karaoglan was what, drinking coffee at that time, didn’t see that red card for that player? He was alert to give the two penalty decisions [to Trabzonspor] when the referee didn’t give them, then was having Turkish tea when it was a clear penalty for us and didn’t give it.

“We don’t want to see him in our matches again. We don’t want him as a VAR. We don’t want him on the field either. Before I came here, I was told a lot of things and I didn’t believe it. It was even worse.”

Jose Mourinho was incensed by the referee and VAR during Fenerbahce’s win (REUTERS)

Mourinho’s anger at decisions going against his side led to exuberant celebrations when Amrabat scored the winner as the substitutes and entire Fenerbahce coaching staff sprinted on to the pitch.

The Portuguese boss went for his trademark knee slide but failed to execute it properly and crumpled to the floor before being hugged by one of his players.

But the late joy didn’t stop Mourinho slating the standard of refereeing he’s found since moving to Turkey and insisted he wouldn’t have joined Fener if he knew the full story.

“I speak on behalf of all Fenerbahce fans when I say this,” he added. “That’s why we had a joyful celebration. We won against very, very strong people. We will not give up.

“I am angry with the Fenerbahce managers who brought me here, they told me half of this. If they told me the whole thing, I would not come to Fenerbahce.”

Fenerbahce’s win moved them into second place in the Turkish Super Lig, five points behind bitter rivals Galatasaray.