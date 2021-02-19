Jose Mourinho: Gareth Bale substitution was to save him for West Ham

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Jose Mourinho has hinted that Gareth Bale could be set for only his third Premier League start of the season, against West Ham this weekend.

Bale produced an encouraging performance - albeit against weak opposition - in last night’s 4-1 win over Austrian outfit Wolfsberger in the Europa League last-32.

Bale has been an unused substitute in two of Spurs’ last three league games, making his only appearance late on in a lost cause against Manchester City, and did not even make the squad for the FA Cup exit to Everton, with Mourinho claiming he had asked to stay in London to work with the club’s sports scientists instead.

But having scored one goal and made another against Wolfsberger, the Welshman was withdrawn just after the hour-mark and Mourinho confirmed the substitution was made with a view to Sunday’s London derby against the Hammers.

“One of the reasons why he left the pitch by minute 64 was to try to have him available for the next match,” Mourinho said.

“By taking him off at that minute we managed to save him a few miles in his legs. I know the match is Sunday at 12 o’clock but I believe he has a chance to play the match.

“For him it was important to play and not to play the 90 minutes.”

Read More

Heung-min Son: I’m glad Gareth Bale is getting minutes for Tottenham

Jose Mourinho: Tottenham let Harry Kane skip Wolfsberger tie over fitness fears

Tottenham player ratings vs Wolfsberger: Gareth Bale gives reminder of enduring brilliance