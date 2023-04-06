From Jose Mourinho to David Moyes - Managers who went back to clubs that fired them

Lampard is set to return for his second spell as Chelsea manager, Planet Sport understands. The former Blues and England midfielder would replace the sacked Graham Potter until the end of the season, just over two years since he was dismissed from the role at Stamford Bridge. Here, Planet Sport examines how some other managers have fared the second time around at the same top-flight club.

Jose Mourinho - Chelsea

Chelsea were English football's dominant force in Mourinho's first spell in charge (2004-07), winning five major trophies, and his reappointment in 2013 initially appeared to have been a masterstroke. The Blues won a third league title under the 'Special One' in his second season back (2014-15) and also the League Cup. But he was sacked seven months later after the club's spectacular decline, losing nine of their 16 league games at the start of 2015-16 to sit one point above the bottom three.

Kenny Dalglish - Liverpool

Dalglish had enjoyed similar dominance to Mourinho in his first stint in charge at Anfield, winning three league titles and two FA Cups. He returned to the helm after a 20-year absence to replace Hodgson in 2011, initially as caretaker. Dalglish led Liverpool to League Cup success - their first major trophy in six years - and to the FA Cup final, but their eighth-placed league finish was their worst since 1994. Liverpool had failed to qualify for the Champions League for the third successive season and Dalglish was sacked after a year in the job.

Kevin Keegan - Newcastle

Keegan was first appointed Newcastle boss in 1992 and after winning promotion turned them into Premier League title challengers. They were famously pipped by Manchester United and finished runners-up in 1995-96. 'King Kev' resigned in early 1997 and, after spells in charge of Fulham, England and Manchester City, he returned to St James' Park in January 2008. He resigned the following September after a fall-out with owner Mike Ashley over the club's management structure and player recruitment policy.

Story continues

David Moyes - West Ham

Moyes led West Ham to top-flight safety in his first seven-month spell as boss in 2017-18 but was not offered a new contract. The Hammers appointed Manuel Pellegrini and, after sacking the Chilean, reappointed Moyes halfway through the 2018-19 campaign. Moyes' return proved successful as the Hammers climbed the table to finish 10th. Another relegation fight followed, but the Scot secured them European football for two years running with successive finishes of sixth and seventh before this season's struggles.

Harry Redknapp - Portsmouth

Redknapp guided Portsmouth into the Premier League in 2003 and kept them up the following season before quitting to join fierce rivals Southampton. After relegation with the Saints, he resigned halfway through the 2005-06 campaign and returned to Fratton Park. He rescued Pompey from relegation trouble and then led them to a best Premier League finish of ninth in 2006-07. Redknapp went even better in 2007-08 when Pompey finished eighth and qualified for European football by lifting the FA Cup.

Roy Hodgson - Crystal Palace

Lampard is set to be the second manager to go back to an old Premier League club this year after Hodgson returned to Crystal Palace last month. The former England boss was in charge of the Eagles between 2017 and 2021 and stepped up as interim boss after his replacement Patrick Vieira was sacked following a 12-match winless run. Hodgson duly ended that streak in his first game back in charge, with a 2-1 win over Leicester boosting their survival hopes.

The article From Jose Mourinho to David Moyes - Managers who went back to clubs that fired them appeared first on Planetsport.com.