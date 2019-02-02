Jose Bautista's bat-flip ball sells for a record amount

The bidding for the baseball from one of the greatest moments in Toronto Blue Jays history wrapped up on Friday night, and the winning bid is enough to make anyone flip their bat.

The baseball, which former Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista sent over the left field wall at Toronto’s Rogers Centre in Game 5 of the 2015 ALDS, has sold for a record $28,252.80.

That is some serious coin.

The consignor of the ball, who placed it up for auction through Lelands Auction House, hopes that the artefact remains in Canada. Information on the ball’s new owner has yet to be released, so at the moment it is not clear where it will end up. The consignor does, however, have a good idea what they will do with the money from Bautista’s epic moment.

“We made the decision to take some of the money and make a donation to Robbie Alomar’s foundation,” the spokesperson from the group which formerly owned the ball told the Canadian Press. “We want to keep the ball safe here and if not, we’re going to give some money to them and let them do what they do.”

Alomar’s organization, ‘Foundation 12′, focuses on empowering youth from all walks of life through baseball.

Whoever now owns this impressive piece of memorabilia has quite the centrepiece for their fan cave, and clearly a lot of cash burning a hole in their pockets.

