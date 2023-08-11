Jose Bautista signing one-day contract to retire with Blue Jays

Jose Bautista authored some of the most historic moments in Blue Jays history. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

Jose Bautista will officially retire as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays, signing a one-day contract with the team on Friday.

The 42-year-old spent 10 seasons in Toronto, making the All-Star team six times and winning three Silver Slugger awards. He hit .253 with an .878 OPS in 1,235 games with the club, blasting 288 home runs along the way. He led the majors in long balls in both 2010 and 2011.

Bautista authored one of the most memorable moments in franchise history in the 2015 American League Division Series when he hit a late three-run homer against the Texas Rangers and delivered a bat flip for the ages.

The Blue Jays are adding Jose Bautista's name to the Level of Excellence at the Rogers Centre on Saturday.

This story will be updated.