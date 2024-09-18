Jose Altuve Goes To Funny Extreme To Prove His Claim To Umpire

Jose Altuve Goes To Funny Extreme To Prove His Claim To Umpire

Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros grounded out Tuesday against the San Diego Padres to strand a runner at second base and leave the score tied at 3-3 before the bottom of the ninth inning.

But the superstar argued that he fouled the ball off his foot and tried a bit of weird show-and-tell: He shed his shoe and sock, presumably to reveal a telltale sign of where the ball struck. (Watch the videos below.)

Umpire Brennan Miller was not amused or moved. He threw him out of the game.

Jose Altuve has been ejected from the game pic.twitter.com/xIKbI2d1Iz — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) September 18, 2024

The Astros went on to win without their superstar, 4-3, in 10 innings.

“If you get a hit right there, we won the game,” Altuve said, per MLB.com. “It doesn’t matter what happens. Just the fact they took it away from me, makes me really mad.”

His manager appreciated the theatrical effort, even though the call was not reviewable.

“I respect that from Jose,” Joe Espada said, per the outlet. “He wants to win, and he’s a winner. Hey, I’ll take it. I get it. If it was me, I probably take my shoes off, too, to prove a point.”

USA Today quipped that at least Altuve’s teammates “didn’t have to share in the pain of de-feet.”

For what it’s worth, it looks like Altuve may have been right.

Related...