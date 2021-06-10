Umpire accidentally hits Jose Abreu in knee with baseball bat

There's never a right person to hit in the knee with a baseball bat on an MLB field, but a person you definitely don't want to hit is the reigning American League MVP.

And yet, we got what happened during Wednesday's Chicago White Sox game, which saw a brief scare when home plate umpire Erich Bacchus attempted to clear away a bat before a play at the plate. Unfortunately, Bacchus tossed the bat without seeing White Sox star Jose Abreu running behind him:

#MVPthings... Abreu takes a bat to the knee and, to the surprise of absolutely no one, stays in game for the next at bat pic.twitter.com/POwJuUfGMi — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 10, 2021

Abreu, who had been on deck for the White Sox, had been running behind Bacchus so he could signal for baserunner Jake Lamb to slide at home, but was rewarded with a bat to the knee.

Fortunately, Abreu didn't appear to be seriously injured by the incident and stayed in the game.

An injury to Abreu obviously would have been brutal news for the 37-23 White Sox. The first baseman entered Wednesday hitting .253/.338/.465 at the plate with 11 homers and 46 RBIs — not quite as impactful as his MVP campaign, but still clearly productive.

More from Yahoo Sports: