JoSAA round 2 counselling result, for seats in IITs, NITs to be declared shortly; check at josaa.nic.in

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) round second allotment result will be declared at 10 pm on josaa.nic.in. The registration process for JoSAA started on 6 October in an online mode. The last date to register was 15 October.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, candidates whose names will be mentioned in the JoSAA second seat allotment list will have pay fee, upload document and submit response from 5 pm on 22 October till 23 October.

The last date to respond to query is 24 October up to 5 pm. Candidates can withdraw and exit from seat allocation process for round 2 from 22 October to 24 October up to 5 pm.

A report by The Times of India said that JoSAA this year will be releasing a total of 6 rounds of allotment instead of the usual seven rounds. This has been done to compensate for the loss of time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steps to check the JoSAA second seat allotment list:

Once released, candidates will be required to log on to the official website - josaa.nic.in. Tap on the link that reads, "View Seat Allotment Result - Round 2." Key in your JEE (Main) 2020 application number, password, and security pin as displayed on the screen. Press the Login button and JoSAA round 2 allotment list 2020 will appear on page. Check for your name before saving and taking a print.

JoSAA round 1 allotment list 2020 was released on 17 October. JoSAA has been set up by the Ministry of Education to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 110 institutes. These include 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 29 other Government Funded Technical Institutes.

