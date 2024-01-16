José Mourinho sacked by Roma with club ninth in Serie A

Photograph: Alberto Lingria/Reuters

Roma have sacked their manager José Mourinho with the club ninth in Serie A. The decision follows Sunday’s 3-1 defeat at Milan and last Wednesday’s Coppa Italia exit in the derby against Lazio.

“AS Roma can confirm that José Mourinho and his coaching staff will leave the club with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement. “Further updates on the new first-team coaching staff will follow imminently.”

Download the Guardian app from the iOS App Store on iPhone or the Google Play store on Android by searching for 'The Guardian'.

If you already have the Guardian app, make sure you’re on the most recent version.

In the Guardian app, tap the Menu button at the bottom right, then go to Settings (the gear icon), then Notifications.

Turn on sport notifications.

Mourinho took charge of Roma in 2021 and led the club to their first trophy in 14 years by winning the Europa Conference League in 2022. He also reached the final of last season’s Europa League, losing on penalties to Sevilla.

Roma have one win from their past five matches – against Cremonese in the Coppa Italia – and also lost to Juventus in that spell. Mourinho departs with the club facing a Europa League tie against Feyenoord next month having been second in their group behind Slavia Prague.

Mourinho finished sixth in each of his two full Serie A seasons with Roma. The former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United manager, who will be 61 this month, leaves with the club five points behind fourth-placed Fiorentina and 22 points behind the leaders, Inter.