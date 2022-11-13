Jos Buttler declares 'England were braver than everyone else' as world reacts to triumph

Tim Wigmore
·7 min read
Jos Buttler lifts the trophy in a spray of champagne - AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Jos Buttler lifts the trophy in a spray of champagne - AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Jos Buttler hailed England as “braver than anyone else” after his side defeated Pakistan by five wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to become the first ever men's team to hold the ODI and T20 World Cups at the same time.

Since being eliminated from the 2015 ODI World Cup at the group stage, England have now reached the semi-finals in five consecutive International Cricket Council global events, the only side to manage this feat.

“The perception of our team has changed a lot over the last few years,” Buttler said after leading England to victory.

 “We’ve certainly not played it safe, and we’ve had results doing that, and we’ve always tried to push the boundaries to try and get ahead of the rest of the world, and braver than anyone else, and we’ll take what comes from that. We know there’ll be the odd slip on the way but we trust that method. It’s served us well.

“It's been a fantastic tournament for us, to now be sat here with the trophy, I'm just immensely proud of everyone involved in the tournament and leading up to this stage. I think we fully deserved it.”

England won the final with five members of their first-choice squad – Dawid Malan, Mark Wood, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer and Reece Topley – missing. Buttler hailed the depth of the squad.

Sam Curran, who was named player of the World Cup, took 13 wickets at an average of 11.4, with a wicket every 10 balls. Curran only became established as England’s death bowler during the seven match series in Pakistan in September and October.


“He's a top, top performer, he's only going to get better and better as well, he's still a young man but he's got a lot of experience already on those shoulders,” said Buttler. “He wants the ball and the moment you turn to tell him he's on and he's already saying 'I want to bowl'. I'm just so pleased for him and his performances, he's got everything he deserves.

'Sam Curran has been an absolute revelation'

“The depth of bowling has been amazing, it's improved no end and I think that's why we're sat here as champions. Sam Curran has stepped up and been an absolute revelation, he's a brilliant cricketer, he loves those crunch moments and he's deserved the player of the tournament. We're so proud to have him our team.”

When England reached the T20 World Cup final in 2016, against West Indies in Kolkata, Ben Stokes conceded four sixes from the final over as West Indies clinched an astonishing victory. But Stokes made  52 not out, his highest T20 score for England, and scored the winning run.

“It’s an amazing story,” Buttler said. “He's been on an amazing journey, all these big moments, I can always remember his words to Jofra about things don't define you and I think he's obviously never let that 2016 final push him back. You think of the things he's gone on to achieve in his career since then is just amazing.

'Ben Stokes just knows how to get it done'

"My emotions were good at some times and terrible at others. At the halfway stage it felt like everything was under control but they bowled really well for a period there and created great pressure, but that man again in Ben Stokes. He just knows how to get it done.

“He's a true match-winner and he's been there in those scenarios time and time again. He just has a lot of know-how for how to do that. It certainly wasn't his most fluent innings or he probably didn't time the ball as well as he can, but we knew he was never going to go down without a fight and stand up and be there at the end. We're immensely lucky to have him, he's one of the great players of English cricket.”

Buttler said that England now believed they could add to their two World Cup victories since 2019.

 “A lot's been made of the changes in white-ball cricket in England and the journey the teams have been on,” he said. “To have the one in 2019 and now win this T20 World Cup as well, it just shows the vision at the start of that that people had of where we could get to as an England white-ball team. There's no reason why we shouldn't go on from strength-to-strength.

"It feels really different to 2019. It was a different time, different place and a different group. I am just immensely proud. Both are just incredible."

Ahead of the Football World Cup, Buttler said that he hoped that England could triumph in Qatar too.

“I hope so. It's the start of a great tournament for them. I saw Harry Kane sent a message wishing good luck to the team so we're grateful for that. We're a fantastic sporting nation, sport is such a big part of English culture and we know how well supported we are. The fans who travelled here to watch us, millions watching back home, that support is fantastic.”

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said that his team’s total of 137 for eight was just not enough.

“In the batting we were 20 runs short but the way the fast bowlers started in first six overs and the middle overs we had a comeback,” Babar said, ruing the injury so star bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who only bowled 2.1 overs after slopping on his knee when catching Harry Brook at long off.

“After the Shaheen injury maybe the match went to England's side. I am very happy with the way we performed.”

How the world reacted

Latest Stories

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Smith scores in OT, Knights down Leafs 4-3 for eighth straight win

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe has seen growth in his team over the last week. All those good vibes following a rocky start to the season aside, the Maple Leafs showed Tuesday there's still a long road ahead. Reilly Smith scored his second of the night 23 seconds into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights came back from a goal down in the third period to extend their win streak to eight games with a 4-3 victory over Toronto. The Leafs were in trouble following an ugly four-game slide that started with a

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world juniors tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe even help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but also

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David front Canada's 26-man roster for FIFA World Cup

    Canadian head coach John Herdman on Sunday announced the 26-player roster that will represent the country in its first men's FIFA World Cup since 1986. Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and Lille's Jonathan David are the headliners for Qatar, with Porto's Stephen Eustáquio and Club Brugge's Cyle Larin among the other key players. Herdman has dubbed his team "new Canada" as it returns to the soccer showcase in Qatar after a 36-year absence. Besides the aforementioned group, the 41st-ranked team boa

  • Giroux returns to Philly with 2 assists for Sens in 4-1 win

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1 on Saturday. Giroux was warmly welcomed by fans before the game, having been the longest-serving captain in Flyers history and second all-time in scoring for the franchise. But in the first period, he let the Philly fans know he's with someone new — helping set up Ottawa's Thomas Cha

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Canada is in the World Cup. Here's what you need to know to cheer along

    With less than two weeks until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandw

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • NHL suspends Capitals' Aube-Kubel 3 games for illegal check

    NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. The league announced the penalty on Saturday. Under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement with its players, Aube-Kubel will forfeit $16,216.23, based on his average annual salary. Aube-Kubel was ejected and assessed a match penalty for the hit on Foote at 1:52 of the second period during Washington's 5-1 vic

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time after Belinda Bencic completed a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets Sunday in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gives Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had not dropped a set all week and extended that streak by beating Tomljanovic 6-2, 6

  • Devils give Martin Brodeur new contract, exec VP title

    NEWARK, N.J. — Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur has been named executive vice president of hockey operations and given a new multi-year contract extension by the New Jersey Devils. Devils’ general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced Thursday that Brodeur will be staying with the organization after spending the last 2 1/2 years serving as an adviser to hockey operations and on the business side. “Working with Tom’s group for the past few years, I have seen firsthand what he and our managing pa

  • Skinner's 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenceman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good. Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. The Oilers head home with a split of their four-game road trip after coming to S

  • Jets soar past Stars 5-1 to keep point streak intact

    WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper

  • Jack Eichel thriving in the desert with Vegas Golden Knights

    Mark Stone knew all about the player. He just wasn't sure about the person. The Vegas Golden Knights acquired Jack Eichel from Buffalo in a blockbuster trade last November following a messy, protracted standoff between the star centre and the Sabres over how to proceed with a neck injury that required surgery. The disagreement – or argument – unfolded, at least partially in public. The NHL also got involved. Stone battled against the No. 2 pick at the 2015 draft plenty as a member of the Ottawa

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing