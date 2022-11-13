Jos Buttler declares 'England were braver than everyone else' as world reacts to triumph

Jos Buttler lifts the trophy in a spray of champagne - AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Jos Buttler hailed England as “braver than anyone else” after his side defeated Pakistan by five wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to become the first ever men's team to hold the ODI and T20 World Cups at the same time.



Since being eliminated from the 2015 ODI World Cup at the group stage, England have now reached the semi-finals in five consecutive International Cricket Council global events, the only side to manage this feat.



“The perception of our team has changed a lot over the last few years,” Buttler said after leading England to victory.



“We’ve certainly not played it safe, and we’ve had results doing that, and we’ve always tried to push the boundaries to try and get ahead of the rest of the world, and braver than anyone else, and we’ll take what comes from that. We know there’ll be the odd slip on the way but we trust that method. It’s served us well.



“It's been a fantastic tournament for us, to now be sat here with the trophy, I'm just immensely proud of everyone involved in the tournament and leading up to this stage. I think we fully deserved it.”



England won the final with five members of their first-choice squad – Dawid Malan, Mark Wood, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer and Reece Topley – missing. Buttler hailed the depth of the squad.



Sam Curran, who was named player of the World Cup, took 13 wickets at an average of 11.4, with a wicket every 10 balls. Curran only became established as England’s death bowler during the seven match series in Pakistan in September and October.



“He's a top, top performer, he's only going to get better and better as well, he's still a young man but he's got a lot of experience already on those shoulders,” said Buttler. “He wants the ball and the moment you turn to tell him he's on and he's already saying 'I want to bowl'. I'm just so pleased for him and his performances, he's got everything he deserves.

'Sam Curran has been an absolute revelation'

“The depth of bowling has been amazing, it's improved no end and I think that's why we're sat here as champions. Sam Curran has stepped up and been an absolute revelation, he's a brilliant cricketer, he loves those crunch moments and he's deserved the player of the tournament. We're so proud to have him our team.”



When England reached the T20 World Cup final in 2016, against West Indies in Kolkata, Ben Stokes conceded four sixes from the final over as West Indies clinched an astonishing victory. But Stokes made 52 not out, his highest T20 score for England, and scored the winning run.



“It’s an amazing story,” Buttler said. “He's been on an amazing journey, all these big moments, I can always remember his words to Jofra about things don't define you and I think he's obviously never let that 2016 final push him back. You think of the things he's gone on to achieve in his career since then is just amazing.

'Ben Stokes just knows how to get it done'

"My emotions were good at some times and terrible at others. At the halfway stage it felt like everything was under control but they bowled really well for a period there and created great pressure, but that man again in Ben Stokes. He just knows how to get it done.



“He's a true match-winner and he's been there in those scenarios time and time again. He just has a lot of know-how for how to do that. It certainly wasn't his most fluent innings or he probably didn't time the ball as well as he can, but we knew he was never going to go down without a fight and stand up and be there at the end. We're immensely lucky to have him, he's one of the great players of English cricket.”



Buttler said that England now believed they could add to their two World Cup victories since 2019.



“A lot's been made of the changes in white-ball cricket in England and the journey the teams have been on,” he said. “To have the one in 2019 and now win this T20 World Cup as well, it just shows the vision at the start of that that people had of where we could get to as an England white-ball team. There's no reason why we shouldn't go on from strength-to-strength.



"It feels really different to 2019. It was a different time, different place and a different group. I am just immensely proud. Both are just incredible."



Ahead of the Football World Cup, Buttler said that he hoped that England could triumph in Qatar too.



“I hope so. It's the start of a great tournament for them. I saw Harry Kane sent a message wishing good luck to the team so we're grateful for that. We're a fantastic sporting nation, sport is such a big part of English culture and we know how well supported we are. The fans who travelled here to watch us, millions watching back home, that support is fantastic.”



Pakistan captain Babar Azam said that his team’s total of 137 for eight was just not enough.



“In the batting we were 20 runs short but the way the fast bowlers started in first six overs and the middle overs we had a comeback,” Babar said, ruing the injury so star bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who only bowled 2.1 overs after slopping on his knee when catching Harry Brook at long off.



“After the Shaheen injury maybe the match went to England's side. I am very happy with the way we performed.”

How the world reacted

Congratulations to the

England cricket team!

A great World Cup win !! — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) November 13, 2022

Congratulations England on winning your 2nd @T20WorldCup. 🏆

Fantastic achievement. 👏🏻



It was a closely fought final and would’ve been even more interesting had Afridi not been injured.



What a roller coaster of a World Cup. #T20WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/1rNyFO7L7T — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 13, 2022

@CurranSM Well done Sam. So proud of you!! KC would be beaming right now. Shine ever brighter mate. — Henry Olonga (@henryolonga) November 13, 2022

Good structures,allowing quality cricket opportunities and good domestic competition produces quality players!

Well done @englandcricket #countycricket https://t.co/76pvDi5u49 — Mickey Arthur (@Mickeyarthurcr1) November 13, 2022

Well played boys ! Amazing campaign , congrats to all involved ! Well played Pakistan — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) November 13, 2022

Well played England. Duly deserved for truly being outstanding in the white ball game for the last 5 years 👑 👑👑. Pakistan showed great spirit to get the final and will get even better. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) November 13, 2022

Congratulations England peaked at the right time, showed great depth and belief throughout.

To @CurranSM couldn’t of happened to a nicer bloke, #playerofthetournament #T20WorldCupFinal — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) November 13, 2022

Back with phone signal & BOOM! Never in doubt, @englandcricket !

🚀❤️🍾 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) November 13, 2022

Congratulations to @ECB_cricket deserved winners played consistently right throughout! Well done @TheRealPCB great tournament! Indeed was a great final @ICC — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) November 13, 2022

Well done England! Undoubtedly the best team in the tourney👏 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) November 13, 2022

The revolution that @Eoin16 brought about is alive and strong. England is the best white ball team in world cricket. To win both World Cups is extraordinary — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 13, 2022