Jos Buttler: Blame me for England's World Cup disaster – I have not been good enough

Jos Buttler has taken full responsibility for England's woeful World Cup campaign - Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Jos Buttler took full responsibility for England’s abject World Cup defence as they were knocked out of the tournament by Australia after a fifth successive defeat.

The England captain admitted that his side had “let down people who support us through thick and thin”, not least with his own display when he was caught on the boundary for one, and he is averaging just 13 at the World Cup which led to the admission his own form is one of the main reasons why his team are bottom of the table.

Widely regarded as England’s greatest white-ball batsman, Buttler has managed a top score of 43 in seven innings. His team were bowled out for the fifth time in a row, losing to Australia by 33 runs to confirm their exit as one of sport’s worst World Cup defences continued at the Modi Stadium.

“My own form has been the most frustrating thing. Obviously, I’ve had a pivotal position in the batting line-up, so to play as poorly as I have done has had a big effect on the team,” he said. “Coming into the tournament I felt in fantastic form, so to be [sitting] here having had the tournament I’ve had is incredibly frustrating.

“I’ve played a lot of cricket in India and played a lot of IPL cricket so it’s not as if I don’t know the conditions or the grounds. As a captain you want to lead from the front so my own form has been my biggest frustration.

Jos Buttler has made nine, 15, eight, 10 and one in his last five innings at the World Cup - Darrian Traynor/ICC via Getty Images

“We haven’t done ourselves justice. Coming into the tournament we fancied ourselves to have a real go and push whoever it was going to be all the way. We’ve let ourselves down. We’ve let down people at home, who support us through thick and thin and we wear that on our own shoulders.”

It shows how far England have fallen that their next game against the Netherlands on Wednesday is a must-win match if they are to reach the top eight and qualify for the Champions Trophy.

To lose by 33 runs with two batsmen reaching 50, having not managed a half-century in their previous three innings, was some sort of progress. England almost batted out the 50 overs too after being dismissed inside 35 in their last three games. Adam Zampa was man of the match for tying England down, the leg-spinner taking three for 21 from 10 miserly overs and hitting a crucial 29 while adding 38 for the ninth wicket.

All the big guns are struggling for England. Joe Root made 13 and has scored 29 in his last five innings. Jonny Bairstow was strangled down the leg side off the first ball of the innings. Ben Stokes gave hope with 64 but was struggling for touch throughout.

“They have gone away from a clear plan of playing aggressive cricket,” said former captain Eoin Morgan. “It is not just talking about it. It is a mindset. There are periods when you have to soak up pressure and you then realise you have a bit more time. Since 2015 England’s white-ball cricket has been built on that mindset.”

England have two games left against Netherlands and Pakistan, who kept their semi-final hopes alive with a rain-affected win over New Zealand who scored 401 for six only to lose by the DLS method after Fakhar Zaman ran riot with an 81-ball 126.

