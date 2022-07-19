A Jorts Renaissance Is Upon Us

Here's a hot fashion take to start your day: Jorts have always been the black sheep of summer fashion and it's about time we change that. Yes, I'm coming out as a jorts fan, and no, I'm not ashamed to admit it.

For those unversed in the high-brow echelons of fashion TikTok hauls, let me enlighten you. The long denim cutoff style of the early aughts has been making its rounds across social media tweens and models-off-duty setting the stage the a debate that's divided the internet. Jorts, once a fan favorite for rappers like Soulja Boy on red carpets, is now the soup of the day in the denim world. For far too long, daisy dukes have reigned summertime supreme thanks to Coachella aesthetics and the iron-clad grip American Apparel had on Tumblr, translating into muscle tees and flower crowns to pair with the style. Now, after the Spring/Summer 2023 menswear season, jorts have the Louis Vuitton-monogrammed stamp of approval. And, apparently, your dad's. So, what's stopping you from going all in?

With a style so controversial, the question is whether or not they're “in,” but rather, how to pull it off without looking like you still use Internet Explorer. Personally, I'd go full absurdity mode. Pair your jorts with colorful cowboy boots, a bikini top, and a blazer three sizes too big and you'll have something resembling a bonafide fit. Wear your jorts to the grocery or to renew your license in a 3-hour long line at the DMV. Or, maybe, to some quaint Amalfi coast beach resembling some otherworldy Pinterest fantasy. At this point, jorts have become a “if you know you know” status symbol.

Gucci Cosmogonie - Castel del Monte - Runway Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Louis Vuitton : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2023 Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

Notably, we're regressing back into the early 2000s in more ways than one: Paris Hilton's “Stars are Blind” is on my gym playlist, candy colored Coach handbags are all over Depop, and as of recently, Flavor Flav is my Pinterest fashion icon. To anyone else (including my therapist) wearing denim shorts that extend below the knee-cap would be cause for concern. For me, it's the pinnacle of summer street style.

Story continues

You may be thinking “Why not linen pants?" or “Denim miniskirts are fine, too." To that I would respond, what isn't there to like about jorts? You get the same airflow as you would with micro-shorts without sacrificing comfort. Itty-bitty jean shorts haven't always been my thing thanks to extreme chafing and I would rather eat broccoli for every year than wear full-length jeans in the New York heat. Luckily, I’m painfully, chronically online and susceptible to paparazzi photos of Gigi Hadid frocking around SoHo wearing jorts. Thanks to Goodwill, I now own not one, but two pairs in different washes. Sue me.

Street Style - Day 1 CFW Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Street Style : Day Three - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear F/W 2022-2023 Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Fashion Photo Session In Paris - July 2021 Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Fashion Photo Session In Paris - March 2022 Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

XXL-length shorts aren't new to this decade's fashion vocabulary. Bella Hadid wore office-appropriate bermuda shorts earlier this year, signaling a return to our jorts roots. While it's easy to distance ourselves from the knee-grazing basketball shorts that were the style of choice for the men on MTV's Jersey Shore more than ten years ago, the fact of the matter is that longer hemlines are having a massive fashion moment. With sex workers predicting looming recession, hemline theory—where the length of skirts rises and falls in conjunction with the stock market—once again could prove to be true.

Jorts are not a prize to be won, but rather, a battle to be fought (WWE wrestler John Cena infamously wore jorts while in the ring). Denim cutoff supremacy deniers are everywhere—most notably in the form of angry TikTok comments comparing the style to something their fathers would wear during a family barbecue. While they do have a point, may I present some trendy over-30 men who are Big Jorts Guys: A$AP Rocky, Tyler, the Creator, and Jonah Hill have all worn the style with ease. It would be remiss to not mention the founding father of long shorts, Adam Sandler. Just as in the case with the 2006 film Click, the actor was ahead of his time.

The middle of the venn diagram of jorts-goers may be small, but it's mighty. Don't be surprised if you walk down the street later this month and see both your golf-loving uncle and the internet's stylish coastal grandmother Ina Garten, adopting the trend.

Rails The Beachwood Short — Light Denim Distress

$128.00, Rails

Free People The Ragged Priest Indie Shorts

$85.00, Free People

Good American Good '90s Bermuda Extreme Rips

$125.00, Good American

Hollister Ultra High-Rise Black Denim Dad Short

$45.00, Hollister

Originally Appeared on Glamour