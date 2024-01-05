Jorrel Hato: Arsenal plot summer move for Ajax wonderkid

Arsenal are considering a summer move for Ajax teenager Jorrel Hato.

The defender, who does not turn 18 until March, is being scouted by Europe’s biggest clubs after making his debut for Netherlands in November.

Arsenal are one of those tracking Hato, although it is understood that any move for him would most likely come at the end of the season.

Hato is playing regularly for Ajax, even captaining them on occasion, and will assess his options in the summer.

Jorrel Hato is attracting interest from across Europe (Evening Standard)

He has 18 months to run on his current contract, but Ajax would like to tie him down to fresh terms.

Hato is capable of playing at left-back or in the heart of defence, with his ability on the ball particularly impressive.

Arsenal maintain a good relationship with Ajax following successful talks to sign Jurrien Timber last summer.

Hato hinted earlier this season that he would be keen to follow in the footsteps of Timber and play in the Premier League in the future.

“Unfortunately he was seriously injured in his first Premier League game for Arsenal, but he is still young and has a bright future ahead of him,” he told ELF Voetbal in October.

“In any case, the move to Arsenal was a wonderful one for him. It is also my dream to one day make such a transfer, but I realise that I still have a very long way to go.”