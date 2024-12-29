Jorgen Strand Larsen strikes late to earn Wolves draw at Tottenham

Ange Postecoglou watched Tottenham lose more ground in the Premier League after Jorgen Strand Larsen struck in the 87th minute to earn Wolves a 2-2 draw and continue Vitor Pereira’s unbeaten start.

A torrid month of December with poor results matched by a growing injury list had seen Spurs slip down the table, but they looked on track to finish 2024 with a win after a strong finish to the first half.

After Rodrigo Bentancur had cancelled out Hwang Hee-chan’s fine opener for Wolves, Brennan Johnson scored in first-half stoppage time after Son Heung-min had a penalty saved by Jose Sa to put the hosts’ in control.

Another point on the board. 🐺⏱️ pic.twitter.com/t4shVATgr9 — Wolves (@Wolves) December 29, 2024

Postecoglou’s depleted side could not add a third or hold on though as Wolves substitute Strand Larsen smashed home with three minutes left to ensure the spoils were shared in north London.

New Wolves boss Pereira had overseen two wins from two since he replaced Gary O’Neil and had faced Postecoglou before during the 2020 AFC Champions League.

Spurs were boosted by Radu Dragusin – their only fit centre-back – being able to start, but Wolves went ahead after only seven minutes.

Hwang Hee-Chan (second left) gave Wolves an early lead (John Walton/PA)

A smart short free-kick routine saw Rayan Ait-Nouri tee up the unmarked Hwang and he curled into the bottom corner to mark his first league start since August with a goal.

It rocked the hosts but they found an almost instant reply when Bentancur powered home a header from Pedro Porro’s near-post corner in the 11th-minute.

Another set-piece almost provided Tottenham’s second but Dragusin nodded wide from Porro’s latest fine delivery.

Rodrigo Bentancur headed Tottenham level (John Walton/PA)

Chances remained few and far between before the offside flag sparred the blushes of Spurs team-mates Dominic Solanke and Bentancur after they got in each others way from a Dejan Kulusevski cut back.

The in-form Matheus Cunha smashed a long-range effort wide soon after before Postecoglou’s side finished the half strongly.

After Yves Bissouma blazed over, Kulusevski combined with Johnson, who was caught inside the penalty area by Andre and referee Chris Kavanagh pointed to the spot.

Spurs captain Son picked up the ball but after he took an age to take his kick, Wolves goalkeeper Sa dived the right way to produce a fine save after 43 minutes.

Brennan Johnson (centre) celebrates putting Tottenham ahead (John Walton/PA)

The hosts would go in at the break in front, though, thanks to more excellent play from Kulusevski, who twisted and turned inside the area before he set up Johnson to curl home for his 11th goal of the season.

Pereira made a double substitution at half-time, but was forced to bring off talisman Cunha before the injury curse struck Spurs again as Destiny Udogie limped off.

Another stoppage occurred in the 53rd minute when Wolves captain Nelson Semedo got a whack to the face and required treatment.

The second half continued at a stop-start pace but Porro was forced to make a brave block to thwart Ait-Nouri before Postecoglou brought on fresh legs not long after the hour mark.

One of Spurs’ substitutes were immediately involved but James Maddison could only fire over before Wolves’ Andre become the latest casualty.

Jorgen Strand Larsen earned a point for Wolves (John Walton/PA)

While Wolves dominated possession as the seconds ticked away, Tottenham remain a threat on the break and not long after Timo Werner flashed a ball across goal, Kulusevski was sent clear but failed to direct his shot on target after he rounded Sa.

It would prove costly as with three minutes left Pereira watched Strand Larsen rescue a point after he controlled Ait-Nouri’s brilliant through ball and drilled high into the roof of the net past Fraser Forster.

There was still time for Forster to deny Matt Doherty before Spurs substitute Pape Sarr headed wide as it finished 2-2.