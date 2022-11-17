Jorge Masvidal trial date pushed to February after joint continuance

Legal proceedings for UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal largely remain stagnant as a trial date has once again been delayed.

On Thursday, a Masvidal defense attorney and a Miami-Dade County (Fla.) district attorney went before Judge Zachary James at Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building in Miami for a report hearing.

After a joint continuance request and a brief sidebar between the parties, Judge James set a trial sounding for Feb. 15 with an anticipated trial date of Feb. 27. The defense also mentioned how it has two outstanding depositions that still need to be taken before they proceed.

In March, Masvidal entered a written not guilty plea to single counts of aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm and criminal mischief after an alleged physical altercation with UFC rival Colby Covington outside a restaurant. Masvidal was arrested two days later by Miami Beach police and booked March 23. He posted bond of $5,000 and was released.

According to police reports, Covington fractured a tooth and suffered a wrist abrasion. He alleged Masvidal ran up to him from his left and punched him twice in the face outside Papi Steak restaurant.

Covington said he suffered injuries, including a chipped tooth and concussion. Photos were later released of his face and watch.

The alleged incident occurred two weeks after Covington defeated Masvidal by unanimous decision in the UFC 272 main event.

In his only public comments, Masvidal has referred to the incident with Covington as “a mutual combatance [sic] with another athlete.”

If found guilty, Masvidal could face up to 15 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine for second-degree felony aggravated battery with additional penalties possible for the criminal mischief charge.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie