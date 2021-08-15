Jorge Masvidal sets sights back on path to UFC gold, open to Gilbert Burns or Leon Edwards fights next

Jorge Masvidal has tried on two occasions to capture UFC gold, but both title shots were unsuccessful.

Despite his back-to-back title fight losses against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, “Gamebred” isn’t done pursuing his first UFC championship.

In order to get there, however, Masvidal (35-15 MMA, 14-9 UFC) likely will have to knock off some of his fellow top contenders. In an interview Sunday, Masvidal revealed two of the names he’s closing in on for his return fight.

“I don’t know, man,” Masvidal said. “I mean, sh*t, (Gilbert) ‘Durinho’ (Burns) is calling me out. If we can make it pop with ‘Durinho,’ Leon (Edwards), any one of these guys that gets me closer to the belt, I don’t care how many fights I have to do.

@GamebredFighter is coming for either @Leon_edwardsmma or @GilbertDurinho idk if that’s technically Abdelaziz on his account or whatever 🤷🏾‍♂️ Fuck em up like Tay Keith! 🎶#GameBred #StreetJesus pic.twitter.com/S4tmvtfA7C — Elias (Eh-lee-ahs) (@getuxo) August 14, 2021

Burns (20-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC), who is fresh off a recent unanimous decision win over Stephen Thompson, was quick to respond to the surfacing of the callout video clip. He eagerly accepted Masvidal’s callout with, “Let’s do it” and threw out the timeline of November or December.

Hey @GamebredFighter you know it’s all respect from me, let’s dance in November or December. I’m ready my guy #supernecessary let’s do this — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) August 14, 2021

While Edwards has yet to respond to Masvidal’s most recent verbal jab, the two fighters have long exchanged insults and challenges through interviews and social media, stemming from a March 2019 altercation backstage in London.

One name left off his list is the man currently in the next title challenger slot, his former teammate and friend Colby Covington. The two have engaged in a long-ongoing feud, but Masvidal said he doesn’t want to bring more attention to Covington.

“I’m not going to say his name because I don’t want to make him famous,” Masvidal said. “But if you know him for being fragile, you know who I’m talking about. He’s got a big old mouth. He’s fragile as f*ck. I only say he’s fragile because he got his jaw broken, you know? Usman and him are tied up.”

While Masvidal hasn’t revealed a timeline for his return, the 36-year-old did hint in a recent tweet that something might be in the works.

“Good news that PPV money hit see you in the cage soon #supernecessary”