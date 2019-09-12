Jorge Masvidal on Colby Covington: ‘We were (cool) until he ripped off my coach’

Jorge Masvidal at UFC 241

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Colby Covington's fight-world relationships are disintegrating around him. One of the latest is his friendship with American Top Team stablemates Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier.

Though Covington had been singing Masvidal's praises for a long time, that all came crashing to the ground. It took a particular turn for the worse after Covington's planned challenge of welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 244 fell apart and Masvidal stepped into the Madison Square Garden main event opposite Nate Diaz.

Masvidal, however, was a recent guest on ESPN's Dan Le Batard Show, where he explained that their faltering in their relationship actually began after Covington defeated Rafael dos Anjos for the interim welterweight title at UFC 225 in June of 2018.

“He ripped off my coach, that was his coach. We were with him until his title fight. After he won the title, he owed (our coach) a certain amount of money, didn’t pay him,” Masvidal said. “I said if you don’t pay him I’m going to f--- you up. My coach got in between it, it doesn’t have to be like this, let it slide, since then, I ain’t talked to the dude.

“It’s been about a year and some change. It is what it is. All these words they do have consequences because this guy used to sleep on my couch, used to eat off me cause I was the one with the sponsors. He was just still relatively an amateur and I was helping this guy out. It hurts that he would do that in a way just for a like on Facebook, just for a retweet on Twitter, he’s doing that, to get you and me talking about him.”

TRENDING > Colby Covington: UFC 244 negotiations ‘not fair; the company is rolling in money’

Story continues

Though Covington has kept his name on the tip of the MMA world's tongue, he is currently without a fight, while Masvidal is headed to the UFC 244 main event on Nov. 2 in New York City.

Though their bout isn't for a UFC championship, Masvidal and Diaz will headline the card for the fictitious BMF belt. The BMF title emerged from an off-hand comment by Diaz, but UFC president Dana White said he fully intends to create an actual, physical BMF belt that will go to the winner of the fight.