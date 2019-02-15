Jorge Lorenzo says 'intention' is to end his MotoGP career at Honda

Lorenzo's intention is to end career at Honda

Three-time MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo says he intends to end his premier-class motorcycle racing career at Honda.

The 31-year-old, who has contested nine MotoGP campaigns with Yamaha and two with Ducati, appeared to be in danger of dropping off the grid for 2019 when it became clear that his Ducati deal was unlikely to be renewed.

He has since admitted he had been "very close" to calling time on his MotoGP career before he secured a surprise move to Honda to partner Marc Marquez.

Speaking to Sky Italy earlier this week, Lorenzo said he has put his Ducati tenure behind him.

"I never gave up, even in the difficult times I always kept working," he said.

"I had this chance with Honda, which allowed for a happy ending to the [2018] season.

"I won't say that I'd like to finish my career with Honda, but maybe it is my last team. The results will decide, but that is my intention.

"I don't think about Ducati anymore.

"I know that when I like the bike and we put it in the right place, we can reach the top."

Lorenzo previously said he wanted to end his career as a Ducati legend after joining the manufacturer for 2017.

Marquez and Lorenzo have won every MotoGP riders' title since 2012 and have been referred to as a 'dream team' for Honda.

Lorenzo said he has no issue with that label, and feels his and Marquez's combined MotoGP record does not do justice to their respective standings in the category's history.

"In terms of numbers it is clear that we are one of the strongest team-mate pairings in the history of MotoGP," Lorenzo said.

"Sometimes you can win many titles because the competition is not so high, but in terms of speed and pure talent we are even stronger than the numbers show. It's the reality."

Lorenzo missed last week's first pre-season test at Sepang after sustaining a scaphoid fracture in training during the off-season.

He is undergoing physical rehabilitation in Lugano under the supervision of his new physio Angelo Scribano - the son of Claudio Scribano, who previously worked with Lorenzo in the same role.

Autosport understands Lorenzo "is 100% confident" about participating in the second pre-season test in Qatar, as his recovery is going "better than expected".

Lorenzo said earlier this month that he did not consider himself among the favourites for the 2019 title - but when asked about his expectations for his first win with Honda, he said he was aiming to claim it "as soon as possible".

"Nothing is impossible, maybe it will happen in [the season opener in] Qatar even, even though that'll be hard," he added.

Additional reporting by German Garcia Casanova

