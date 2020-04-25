Jorge Camara Dies: Past President/Chairman Of The Board Of The Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Click here to read the full article.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced the death of its past president and chairman of the board, Jorge Camara.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“It is with great regret that I have to let you know of the passing of our dear friend and colleague Jorge Camara,” said an HFPA statement from Lorenzo Soria, the current president. “Jorge passed away peacefully yesterday afternoon after struggling with health issues for the past few years. As a past president of the HFPA, he was instrumental in the success of our association. Many of you have worked closely with him, and we know you will join in our sorrow.”

No cause of death was revealed, but Camara was said to have struggled with health issues in recent years.

Camara recently served as Chairman of the Board of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. He spent six years as HFPA president in scattered years, most recently 2007-2009. He was also an officer or board member for more than 20 years after joining the HFPA in 1968.

Camara was a film critic for La Opinion and was also a film critic and columnist for other foreign language and English language publications.

More from Deadline

In addiiton, he worked as a correspondent, producer and critic for a variety of Hispanic television productions, including Univision’s “Primer Impacto,” a daily magazine program airing in the United States. He also worked for Telemundo productions, including “Estrenos y Estrellas,” “Al Rojo Vivo,” “Hollywood Hoy” and KVEA Los Angeles programming. He produced, directed or worked on international broadcasts for “HBO Ole,” “Cine Canal” and “Desde Hollywood” (all three for Latin America); “Contacto Visual” (Argentina) and “Cinema Video” (West Germany).

Story continues

Camara was also a member of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association and Broadcast Film Critics Association. He served as President of LAFC from 1988-1990.

Deadline will update as more information becomes known.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.