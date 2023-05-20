Jordyn Woods Wears Same Jean Paul Gaultier Dress Ex-BFF Kylie Jenner Wore in Campaign for Brand

Woods wore the outfit during a night out in West Hollywood with boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns

Jordyn Woods had a twin moment with her former pal Kylie Jenner.

The model, 25, stepped out in West Hollywood Friday night alongside her NBA star boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns while wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier dress — the same one Jenner modeled for the brand earlier in the month.

The $540 dress now worn by both Jenner and Woods was paired with a silver watch and earrings for Woods' ensemble. Woods also rocked pink lipstick, a pair of heels and carried a small bag around to tie it all in.

Towns, 27, could be seen stepping out in a purple jersey, white sneaks, blue jeans and a black jacket to cover it all up.

Woods' dress appeared in the brand's Spring 2023 "Flowers" collection, and the website is filled with Images of Jenner modeling the pieces.

Jenner, 25, is notably the face of the "Flowers" ad campaign, with creative director Florence Tétier calling her an "obvious choice" in a recent press release.

"Her personality and notoriety make her a true source of inspiration," Tétier said. "She ideally matches the representation of a modern mermaid that I was looking for: a powerful being capable of adapting to their environment. Pairing [photographer] Elizaveta Porodina and her eerie visual universe with Kylie Jenner mirrored the marriage of my vision of 'augmented' nature with the floral references taken from the Maison's archives."

"Jean Paul Gaultier's universe has always featured extraordinary yet wildly popular figures, and Kylie Jenner is a great and logical addition to this lineage of talent," Tétier added.

The former friends go way back, too. But their relationship became strained after Woods' alleged infidelity with Khloé Kardashian's ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson in 2019. Woods adamantly denied that they had sex but said they kissed after a long night of drinking.

Kardashian, 38, has previously said that she has forgiven Woods and moved on and reiterated her stance in 2021 after a fan asked on Instagram if Jenner was "allowed to be friends with" Woods.

"I'm so sick and tired of this narrative that I control my sister, or I dictate who she chooses to surround herself with," Kardashian wrote in reply, according to Instagram account Comments By Celebs that captured the comments.

"Never once have I ever and I mean EVER told my sister who she can be friends with. She is an adult, who can do whatever she wants to do. I will support her in anything and everything she wants to do!" she continued. "I love my sister unconditionally! That means regardless of who she chooses to be friends with, I will always love, respect and value my sister unconditionally!! She is my life partner and I will always respect what she chooses!!!"

Back in December, Woods was accused of shading her former pal Jenner when biting her lips as The Weeknd's 2016 song "Party Monster" played in the background of a TikTok clip.

As the lyrics "Angelina, lips like Angelina" began, she plumped her lips and captioned the vid: "😳😳😳 thank you mom & dad for these genetics 🫶🏽."

Woods wrote in response to fan claims that she was not mocking Jenner's appearance: "There's no shade towards anyone, this is a trend I've seen a bunch of girls doing and I wanted to hop on 🤍."

