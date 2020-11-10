Jordyn Woods, 23, shares glowing, makeup-free selfie: 'Stunning'

Is a skincare line in the works for Jordyn Woods?

On Monday, the 23-year-old influencer and model shared a short video of herself showing off her glowing skin.

“I wanted to give y’all a no makeup, no filter video because during quarantine I’ve been researching skin care and the new routine I’ve come up with has changed the game for me,” she wrote. “Due to the weather changes, I got eczema worst than ever and started mixing different ingredients together and got it to go away. Should I share on my YouTube channel? I wanna start talking to y’all more about SKIN HEALTH and what tips and tricks changed the game for you.”

Woods’s followers immediately praised her and many were eager to learn her secrets.

“You are very beautiful,” a fan wrote. “Stunning obvi,” another said.

“Drop it now!!! Because my eczema is out of control,” someone else demanded. “I suffer from eczema, so I would love some tips and tricks!” echoed a commenter.

This is not the first time Woods has opened up about self-care, especially after dealing with body shaming as a plus size model. In a video posted to her YouTube channel in 2019, Woods revealed that the death of her father when she was 19 played a big role in her weight loss journey.

“That completely changed my life and that moment got me to the gym,” she recalled. “Gym became my therapy. Gym became the thing I looked forward to. And, not only was it helping me emotionally, but it was physically changing my body and making me feel better.”

She added that body positivity is all about loving “the skin you’re in and wanting to be the best version of yourself.”

“Yes, I’m body-positive,” Woods declared. “And, yes, I’m kicking a** because I want to feel good and look good. After something like that you realize you can’t take your health for granted.”

