Jordyn Woods Says 'Only God Can Cancel You' After Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Drama

khloe-tristan-jordyn

Jamie McCarthy/Getty; George Pimentel/Getty; Mike Marsland/WireImage Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods is offering her take on the concept of being "canceled."

While showing fans around her home on Wednesday's episode of MTV Cribs, Woods, 23, opened up a package containing T-shirts printed with the words "Oh s--- I've been canceled" and "Please don't cancel me."

"They tried it already, I've already been in that position," Woods said after seeing the shirts, seemingly referring to her past drama with Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

"I truly believe the only person who can cancel you is God and God isn't going to cancel you," she continued, while her mom Elizabeth added, "And that's the truth."

Woods was previously close friends with Kylie Jenner and her famous family, though they had a falling out in 2019 amid reports that Kardashian's then-boyfriend Thompson had hooked up with Woods. (Woods adamantly denied that they had sex but said they kissed after a long night of drinking.)

Jordyn Woods

Presley Ann/Getty Jordyn Woods

RELATED: KUWTK Reunion: Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner on Where They Stand with Jordyn Woods After Scandal

Kardashian, 37, and Thompson, 30, who share 3-year-old daughter True, broke up shortly after — marking the second time the pair had split due to a cheating scandal involving the NBA star.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In summer 2020, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple were back on, but they split again this past June after more rumors surfaced about Thompson's alleged infidelity.

Kardashian discussed where she stands with Woods during the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion earlier this year, telling host Andy Cohen, "I personally don't talk to her, but I think she's doing really well in her personal life."

Story continues

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Shuts Down Claim She Has 'No Self Worth' Over Tristan Thompson Relationship

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Claps Back After Fan Asks If Kylie Jenner Can Be Friends Again with Jordyn Woods

During the sit-down, Cohen, 53, asked about why Kardashian hasn't "given the same pass to Jordyn as you did to Tristan?"

"I'm really happy to hear that question because I think that's a huge misconception. That's also the thing where some narratives aren't as fun to pass around and spread like wildfire. I've actually tweeted, I've actually done Insta Stories, I don't have any grudge against Jordyn," Kardashian said. "I think people make mistakes. People live and they learn. And I forgive both parties. How could I forgive Tristan and not Jordyn? That sounds asinine in my opinion."

The Good American mogul continued, "I forgive Jordyn, or else I would be a prisoner in my life. I have to forgive these people for me, and it's up to them to forgive themselves and be accountable and learn and hopefully don't repeat these same cycles."