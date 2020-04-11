Jordyn Woods Is Planning on Releasing an Album Before the End of the Year

From Cosmopolitan

Jordyn Woods says she plans on recording and releasing an album this year.

She's also going to start her own record label.

Hi, if you haven't been keeping up with Jordyn Woods lately, then have I got news for you! Just a few days ago it was *officially* revealed that Jordyn was that Kangaroo on The Masked Singer, and I'm going to give you a few moments to let that sink in.

All good? Well, now that Jordyn has made her very glamorous debut into the music industry (can we even call The Masked Singer part of the music industry? Unclear!), it looks like she has her sights fully set on becoming a singer. Yesterday, Jordyn spoke with ET about her upcoming album (!) and said that she's going to get right on it after social distancing is over. She shared:



I have not been able to get to the studio. But as soon as everything clears up and we can leave again and I can get to the studio, that is as soon as you guys will get [an album]. Hopefully before the end of 2020. And I’m talking, like, as soon as possible.

Jordyn also shared that she doesn't plan on signing with a label, but instead is going to make her own, saying, "I’m going to most likely start my own label and be signed under myself rather than going to a label." And you've gotta respect her ambition!

She also called music her "passion project" and said that the "possibilities are endless," so who knows—Jordyn might become our next big pop star! ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

