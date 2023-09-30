Jordyn Woods Links Up with Hailey Bieber for Her Rhode Lip Tint Launch Party in Paris

The 26-year-old model supported the Rhode founder at the launch party of the beauty brand's four new peptide lip tints on Friday

Jordyn Woods is shining bright alongside Hailey Bieber in the City of Lights!

The 26-year-old model linked up with the Rhode founder, also 26, in Paris to support the beauty brand’s new line of peptide lip tints on Friday.

“It’s a @rhode kinda night 🎀,” Woods captioned her Instagram post, featuring both ladies striking a fierce pose and adorably blowing a kiss to the camera.

For her friend’s big night, Woods rocked a pink floral lace bodysuit with a hot pink wrap and a brown furry shawl both adorned with a pink bow.



Bieber, meanwhile, stepped out in a black jeweled minidress with a high slit and matching pumps and styled her hair in a sleek updo.

After teasing that “something fun is coming” on her Instagram feed earlier this month, Bieber recently announced Thursday’s release of Rhode’s four new peptide lip tints in the shades ribbon, raspberry jelly, toast and espresso.

Seeing as she was already in the French capital for Paris Fashion Week, there was no place more perfect to celebrate the launch of Rhode’s latest line!

Also there to support her pal was Kendall Jenner, as seen in a photo of the duo from the event posted on the Rhode’s official Instagram account.

Before they both traveled to Paris, Woods was spotted with the 27-year-model’s sister Kylie in a TikTok shared to the Kylie Skin founder earlier this month that documented their exploration of an Acne Studios store and its FW23 Denim collection.

Jenner and Woods' outing came nearly two months after the duo was seen leaving a restaurant together in Los Angeles for their first public appearance together since their friendship took a turn in February 2019.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner

The pair initially cut ties back when it was reported that Woods allegedly cheated with Tristan Thompson, the boyfriend of the reality star’s sister Khloé Kardashian.

A month after the infidelity reports, Woods took part in a tell-all interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk, where she explained that Thompson, 32, had kissed her during a house party and denied that they had sex. At the time, Woods shared that she did not disclose what had happened with either Kardashian, 39, or Kylie.

Kardashian has since expressed that she was hurt by the news, but wrote in late 2019 that she has forgiven both Woods and Thompson.

Following their July reunion, a source told PEOPLE that Woods offered Jenner an apology.

"Jordyn reached out to Kylie to apologize for how everything went down and let her know that she loves her," the insider said, as another insider revealed that the pair have been hanging out privately over the past year to rekindle their bond.



Read the original article on People.