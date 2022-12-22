Jordyn Woods Denies Accusations She Shaded Kylie Jenner with Natural Lips TikTok

Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jordyn Woods was not coming for Kylie Jenner on TikTok.

The model, 25, appeared to address claims that she threw some shade in the makeup mogul's direction after posting a video on the social media platform that talked about natural lips.

The video shows Woods biting her lips as The Weeknd's 2016 song "Party Monster" plays in the background. Once the lyrics "Angelina, lips like Angelina" begin, she plumps her lips and puts them on display, adding in the caption: "😳😳😳 thank you mom & dad for these genetics 🫶🏽."

The TikTok video was quickly flooded with comments accusing Woods of throwing shade at Jenner, 25.

Responding to one, Woods wrote: "There's no shade towards anyone, this is a trend I've seen a bunch of girls doing and I wanted to hop on 🤍."

The relationship between Jenner and Woods became strained after Woods' alleged infidelity with Khloé Kardashian's ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Although Jenner admitted in 2015 to getting cosmetic procedures done on her lips and then having her lip fillers removed in 2018, the relationship between the former friends caused fans to speculate.

Jenner previously explained she had cosmetic procedures done on her lips due to insecurities.

"I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips. I have really small lips. And it was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, 'I didn't think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.' But I took that really hard. Just when a guy you like says that, I don't know, it just really affected me," she explained during an episode of her spin-off series, Life of Kylie, in 2017.

"I just didn't feel desirable or pretty," she continued. "I really wanted bigger lips. I would over line my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips. And then finally I was like this lip liner isn't doing it. I ended up getting my lips done."

However, her insecurities ultimately inspired her cosmetics line.

She told The Evening Standard in a May 2018 interview: "[Kylie Cosmetics] came from an insecurity and I turned it into something. I was insecure about my lips, and lipstick is what helped me feel confident. And I feel like people could see that it's authentic to me, and it was organic, and it just worked!"

After maintaining full ownership of Kylie Cosmetics since its launch in 2015, Jenner officially sold a majority stake in her business to beauty conglomerate Coty for $600 million in 2019.