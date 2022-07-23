Jordin Tootoo denies involvement in alleged 2003 world juniors sexual assault

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jordin Tootoo
    Jordin Tootoo
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Jordin Tootoo is the third member of Canada's 2003 men's world junior hockey team to deny any involvement in an alleged group sexual assault.

Halifax Regional Police have opened an investigation into the incident that allegedly happened as that city hosted the international tournament 19 years ago. Tootoo, who was a member of the silver-medal winning team, issued a statement on Saturday calling for a full investigation into the "disturbing allegations."

"I don't recall knowing or hearing about the incident in question during or after the tournament," Tootoo wrote on Twitter. "I was shocked when I heard about it in the media and will cooperate fully with any investigation.”

Carlo Colaiacovo and P-A Parenteau, who were Tootoo's teammates on the 2003 national junior team, issued statements on Friday saying they were not involved in the alleged sexual assault and they would also participate in any investigations.

Hockey Canada said it learned about the alleged sexual assault on Thursday and immediately informed Sport Canada and Halifax police of the allegations.

In 2015 Tootoo wrote a memoir titled "All The Way," where he discussed his experiences playing for Canada at the world juniors, including how the team was made up of "horny young men."

"(It) wasn't just one-on-one action," wrote Tootoo in his book. "A few of the guys would get a couple of girls after practice and head into one of the rooms. Enough said."

Tootoo acknowledged on Saturday that his memoir touched on the team's sexual exploits, but also said he was struggling with alcohol addiction at the time. It was in that context that he said he couldn't recall knowing or hearing about the alleged sexual assault.

Hockey Canada has already had funding from the federal government and corporate sponsors paused following allegations of a sexual assault involving eight members of the 2018 men's junior hockey team.

Those allegations came to light after it was reported by media that Hockey Canada paid out an undisclosed settlement to the complainant after she sued the organization, the Canadian Hockey League, and the eight unnamed players. The woman was seeking $3.55 million.

On Wednesday, London, Ont., police chief Steve Williams ordered a review of that force's initial sexual assault investigation in June 2018. He said on Friday that, following the review, London police would reopen their probe.

The Canadian Press reported on Monday that Hockey Canada has maintained a fund that draws on minor hockey membership fees to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims. Hockey Canada confirmed on Tuesday that the fund exists but it would no longer be used to pay out claims over sexual assault allegations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Suns coach Monty Williams reportedly agrees to long-term contract extension

    Monty Williams, the 2021-22 NBA Coach of the Year, isn't leaving Phoenix anytime soon.

  • Penn State athletes allegedly involved in sex extortion, federal investigation reveals

    At least two football players were targeted last year by a person on a dating app, and sexually explicit photos were allegedly traded.

  • Sainz helps Leclerc edge Verstappen for French GP pole

    Charles Leclerc used help from Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. to beat Formula One leader Max Verstappen and take pole position for the French Grand Prix on Saturday. Sainz had nothing at stake since he was starting from the back of the grid after multiple engine-part changes, so Ferrari used him to give Leclerc a tow on his two runs in Q3.

  • Report: Yankees reliever Michael King fractures elbow on pitch in costly victory against Orioles

    In the winning clubhouse, the Yankees' mood was somber over concern that Michael King had suffered a potentially season-ending elbow injury.

  • Russian claims to have destroyed four Himars systems are not true, say US and Ukraine

    ‘Beacon of hope’ as Russia and Ukraine sign grain deal Russia resorts to air defence missiles as it runs out of bombs Germany accused of 'breaking all trust' with Nato David Selbourne: The complacent West is losing ground to 'The Rest' Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Ryan Gosling has always been the ultimate internet boyfriend

    LET’S UNPACK THAT: The Canadian star of ‘Drive’, ‘The Gray Man’ and the forthcoming ‘Barbie’ has mirrored – and maybe predicted – cultural, societal and digital trends for much of his fame. Eloise Hendy asks what it is about the dancing, mumbling, swooning actor that makes him so damn powerful

  • Blue Jackets re-sign Laine, trade Bjorkstrand to Kraken

    Patrik Laine signed a long-term deal to stay with the Columbus Blue Jackets, completing the final major item on their checklist to cap off a successful offseason. The winger re-signed Friday for four years and $34.8 million, a contract that carries an $8.7 million salary cap hit through 2026. The deal allows Columbus to keep the high-scoring winger even after adding top free agent Johnny Gaudreau. When they surprisingly landed Gaudreau, the big question was whether the Blue Jackets would be able

  • Multiple NFL teams plan to wear alternate helmets. Here are some Chiefs concepts

    The Chiefs haven’t announced plans to wear alternate helmets. But fans and others have come up with some ideas for a potential new look for the team.

  • Why aren't MLB owners paying minor leaguers more? That's the question Rob Manfred needs to answer

    Minor leaguers are not paid as much as they think they deserve. That's the only reason they need to ask for a raise.

  • Calgary Flames deal Matthew Tkachuk to Florida Panthers

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames bid a bitter farewell to Johnny Gaudreau at the start of NHL free agency. Now they're parting ways with his linemate. The Florida Panthers announced Friday night they've acquired forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick from Calgary. The Flames receive forwards Jonathan Huberdeau and Cole Schwindt, defenceman McKenzie Weegar and the Panthers' lottery-protected 2025 first-round selection. Florida also said Tkachuk has agreed to terms on an eight-yea

  • Revealed: The plan that transformed England from global laughing stock into a football superpower

    After years of underachieving, the emergence of the English national team as a global superpower to be reckoned with in both the men’s and women’s game is astonishing to those who were not involved in putting the building blocks in place.

  • He made history as the NHL's first Black official. Now he's joining the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame

    Jay Sharrers made hockey history when he became the first Black linesman in the NHL in 1990. A little more than 10 years later, history repeated itself when he became the league's first Black referee in 2001. Now, Sharrers is joining an elite group of athletes who have been inducted into the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame. "It's almost surreal. Obviously, being born and raised in British Columbia to be part of a group that has had so many people come before me that have meant so much to B.C. Sports. I

  • NHL offseason tracker: Flames trade Matthew Tkachuk to Panthers for stunning return

    Matthew Tkachuk was finally traded by the Calgary Flames, shipped to the Florida Panthers for Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar.

  • Canada's Immigration Department revamps anti-racism strategy following criticism

    OTTAWA — The federal Immigration Department has updated its anti-racism strategy following criticism during the Ukrainian refugee crisis, but groups representing applicants and refugees say it's unclear what will change for people who rely on the system. The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada document released this week says the department needs to be more open-minded and self-critical in response to criticisms like those it received about the government's handling of Ukrainian refugee

  • Toronto scores 28 runs | FastCast

    The Blue Jays score 28 runs against the Red Sox, plus Aaron Judge hits his league leading 35th and 36th homers on this edition of FastCast

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap