Salary-capped Bristol simply unable to cope with Leinster’s glittering bench

Jordie Barrett made his Leinster debut off the bench and made an instant impression - PA/Andrew Matthews

Bristol 12 Leinster 35

The pretensions of Bristol Bears - and indeed of any Gallagher Premiership side - of making a serious European tilt this season were given a sizeable reality check by a Leinster bench that ought to be outlawed by the Geneva Convention.

For 50 minutes, Bristol gave as good as they got against a ragged Leinster side who had three players sent to the sin-bin. And then Leinster boss Leo Cullen sent for Springbok giant RG Synman along with Irish internationals Caelan Doris and Andrew Porter from his galaxy of replacements, having already introduced All Black Jordie Barrett at halftime.

The joint Premiership leaders were simply unable to cope with Leinster’s weapons of mass destruction as a 7-7 scoreline suddenly became a 28-point deficit in the space of little more than ten minutes.

By contrast when Bristol lost fly half AJ MacGinty following Garry Ringrose’s crunching but legal tackle after four minutes, Pat Lam could only turn to 21-year-old centre Joe Jenkins who began the season on loan at Dings Crusaders. “It was a huge disruption losing AJ,” Lam said. “It has a big effect on what we are doing. It had an effect on our game and being able to play our shapes however the boys competed and kept coming at them.”

Bristol are one of the few clubs in the Premiership who could afford to assemble a similar all-star cast to Leinster but cannot due to the salary cap restrictions - indeed Lam revealed afterwards that they had agreed a deal in principle to sign Barrett two seasons ago only for it to be blocked by the New Zealand Rugby Union. “I had spoken to him about coming for a similar type of arrangement and he was really keen,” Lam said. “So I agreed, he agreed, but the NZRU didn’t. We are not even spending towards the salary cap. At this level, being able to have these strong squads certainly helps with quality over quantity.”

This is a choice that the league has collectively made to ensure both sustainability and parity but it leaves English clubs operating on an uneven playing field against the European giants. That is not editoralising; that is just fact.

Jordie Barrett offered Leinster the kind of star quality that English clubs cannot match in European competition - PA/Andrew Matthews

Across the opening weekend, the only English winners in the Champions Cup were Northampton Saints and Saracens who were playing at home to teams who are not exactly known for rolling up their sleeves on the road. This is unlikely to be an aberration. Exeter were the last English team to reach the final in that strange Covid interrupted 2019-20 season and it would be a brave man or woman who believes the Premiership will be represented in Cardiff at the end of the season

Maybe there will be another great result along the way, like Exeter beating Toulon or Harlequins winning in Bordeaux, but this is the role that they will now play, underdogs relying upon pluck and luck for the occasional upset.

For a period that’s exactly the combination that Bristol were riding at Ashton Gate which was still being buffeted by the dregs of Storm Darragh. That made for a fragmented, bitty first half in which both sides struggled to build momentum. Leinster’s cause was not helped by some uncharacteristic indiscipline, conceding nine first-half penalties of which two became yellow cards. Hooker Ronan Kelleher was the first to go to the sin-bin on 27 minutes for collapsing a Bristol maul and he was quickly followed by Max Deegan for throwing up a leg to trip Harry Thacker.

Leinster’s Max Deegan was shown a yellow card for this trip on Fitz Harding - PA/Andrew Matthews

Bristol immediately capitalised as Bill Mata took lineout ball off the top towards the tryline and prop Max Lahiff burrowed over. With a two-man advantage and a 7-0 lead, this was Bristol’s time to put their foot down. Instead they shot themselves in said foot. From the restart Jordan Larmour picked up the Bristol knockback and then also picked up the bounce of Sam Prendergast’s cute chip was misread by full back Rich Lane. The sense of deflation around Ashton Gate was palpable and that only deepened when it was announced Barrett was coming on in the second half to make his Leinster debut.

Whatever royal ransom they are paying Barrett - and Cullen became incredibly defensive about the notion that he is blessed with galacticos - he instantly showed it is money well spent with a lovely pullback for Prendergast to stroll over before cutting a beautiful line to go over untouched himself. Bristol were still reeling as Snyman rampaged 40 yards before offloading to Ireland’s bright young thing Prendergast to score his second try which was part of a 20-point haul.

Within 12 minutes of taking the lead, Leinster were out of sight as the outstanding Josh van der Flier grabbed their fifth try. Gabriel Ibitoye, who caused plenty of problems to the Leinster defence, did get a try back for Bristol but they finished the game empty handed - and you strongly suspect so will the Premiership as a whole in Europe this season.

Team details

Bristol: R Lane (B Elizalde, 59); J Bates, B Van Rensburg, K Ravouvou, G Ibitoye; MacGinty (J Jenkins, 4), H Randall (K Marmion, 62); E Genge (J Woolmore, 46), H Thacker (G Oghre, 53), M Lahiff (L Chawatama, 56), J Dun, J Owen, S Grondona (B Grondona, 76), F Harding, B Mata.

Leinster: C Frawley (J Barrett, 41); J Larmour (R Byrne, 63), G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J O’Brien; S Prendergast, J Gibson-Park (L McGrath 70); J Boyle (A Porter, 44), R Kelleher (G McCarthy, 62), R Slimani (T Clarkson, 44), J McCarthy (RG Snyman, 44), J Ryan, M Deegan (C Doris, 44), J Van der Flier, J Conan

07:46 PM GMT

Jordie Barrett speaks to Premier Sports

On the unusual feeling of starting on the bench...

“It was quite nice getting a feel for the match, I’ve only just turned up. They’ve all been brilliant and helped me settle.”

On how he feels after a long year...

“It’s great, my body is in good condition [after the New Zealand v Italy match] and couldn’t wait to get to Dublin. Everyone’s been helpful.”

On how aware he is about Leinster’s history in the Champions Cup...

“Very aware and that stoked my appetite to play [for Leinster].”

07:42 PM GMT

Benhard Janse van Rensburg speaks to Premier Sports

On the defeat...

“Tough game out there today. They’re a proper team and stuck to their structure. Second half I thought we took our foot off the gas.”

On the Leinster bench...

“It’s tough if you can bring Jordie Barrett and RG Snyman off the bench. They are a good team so we’ll try and take the positives back.”

07:34 PM GMT

FULL-TIME: Bristol 12 Leinster 35

It was a stop-start first half, but once Leinster unloaded their bench there was only one winner – Barrett, RG Snyman and Doris coming on to add to the brilliance of Van der Flier and Prendergast to put the afterburners on for the visitors. They looked mightily impressive and perhaps this is the season they finally get their hands on that fifth title (after three consecutive defeats in the final)...

07:25 PM GMT

78 mins: Bristol 12 Leinster 35

Van der Flier is named player of the match - no arguments from anyone about that. He’s been brilliant today, carrying well, especially when his side was down to 13 men.

Player of the match, Josh van der Flier - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

07:23 PM GMT

76 mins: Bristol 12 Leinster 35

The Bears are keeping the ball alive at every opportunity, it’s good to watch and almost Sevens-like. But it’s all too little, too late.

07:21 PM GMT

TRY FOR BRISTOL!

Bristol 12 Leinster 35

A rare moment of creativity from the Bears as Marmion goes down the blindside before chipping ahead down the flank. The bounce is good for Gabriel Ibitoye who goes over for his side’s second try. They’ve deserved that. The conversion is missed, but it won’t matter as the chances of them coming back from this were slim, even in the eyes of the most-optimistic fan.

07:17 PM GMT

70 mins: Bristol 7 Leinster 35

From the resulting scrum Bristol Leinster earn the penalty and all the good work drains out of the hosts.

07:16 PM GMT

66 mins: Bristol 7 Leinster 35

The hosts are in the Leinster 22, can they get their second try and add some respectability to the score? They earn a penalty from which they tap and go, they keep the ball alive but the Leinster defence is working hard and pushing them backwards. There’s wave after wave of Bears attacks and eventually there’s a breather for both as it comes back for a knock-on by the visitors.

07:10 PM GMT

TRY FOR LEINSTER!

Bristol 7 Leinster 35

It’s a fifth try for the visitors as Van der Flier goes over from short range. He’s been brilliant today, making yards when his side were down to 13 men and that try is reward for those hard yards. Prendergast adds the extras and the Irish outfit are out of sight, well beyond the horizon now.

07:07 PM GMT

Leinster play their cheat code

Three tries in four minutes for Leinster and that’s the game. Absolutely no coincidence that purple patch was inspired by the introduction of Jordie Barrett and RG Snyman which is like a cheat code. Barrett just oozes class with his every touch, creating one try for Prendergast with a lovely pullback before scoring himself by cutting the most gorgeous of lines. Bristol just have nowhere near the same quality.

Jordie Barrett has made an instant impression off the bench - PA/Andrew Matthews

07:05 PM GMT

60 mins: Bristol 7 Leinster 28

This is the Leinster that the rest of Europe fears and that their fans hope will be lifting the trophy come next May. The bench was unloaded and the change from the stop-start first-half is clear for all to see. Snyman and Barrett have made a real impact and now it’s a case of keeping the score down for the hosts.

07:03 PM GMT

TRY FOR LEINSTER!

Bristol 7 Leinster 28

The Irish side have gone up a gear or two now and are showing their class. The break the Bristol defensive line in their own half keeping the ball alive out of contact. That frees up Snyman who charges down the pitch before passing to the on-rushing Prendergast who goes over from distance for his second try, and Leinster’s fourth. The conversion is made and this game is definitely over as a contest now.

07:01 PM GMT

56 mins: Bristol 7 Leinster 21

Barrett has made an instant impression and you suspect it won’t take long before he becomes a fan favourite.

It’s all Leinster now and you don’t have to be Nostradamus to predict that this match is over as a contest...

07:00 PM GMT

TRY FOR LEINSTER!

Bristol 7 Leinster 21

They built and they built and ultimately the Bears could not cope. This time Barrett makes a lovely dummy, after several phases see the big men making the odd yard, before going over under the posts. The conversion is good and it’s a 14-point gap.

06:58 PM GMT

49 mins: Bristol 7 Leinster 14

It’s all Leinster now, they’re rolling through the gears and are back in the Bears’ 22.

06:56 PM GMT

TRY FOR LEINSTER!

Bristol 7 Leinster 14

Leinster are in the Bristol half and flirting with the 22. Since the break they’ve been brilliant at the breakdown, the Bristol defence is doing well, however. The Irish outfit have a scrum on the outskirts of the Bears’ 22, can they create something from this?

Yes. They. Can.

The first real moment of class sees Leinster move the ball right from the set-piece, Barrett draws two defenders before popping it up to Prendergast who dashes through the gap before going over from 22 yards. Great stuff from the All Black and the Ireland No.10.

The extras are added and Leinster are in front for the first time.

06:50 PM GMT

49 mins: Bristol 7 Leinster 7

Bristol are in the Leinster half and there’s a knock-on and we’ll have another scrum. This match has becoming very scrappy and you can only blame the conditions so much...

06:48 PM GMT

48 mins: Bristol 7 Leinster 7

Pierre Brousset, the referee, has had enough of the scrum shenanigans and shows yellow to one member of each front row - Lahiff and Porter the men to have a 10-minute breather.

06:46 PM GMT

46 mins: Bristol 7 Leinster 7

Genge makes way, looks as though it’s down to a knock rather than the usual change of front rows. The scrum has been a bit messy all match and here’s no different, not sure how many scrums without incident/going to ground.

06:42 PM GMT

44 mins: Bristol 7 Leinster 7

Leinster unload their bench. Among the men coming on are Doris and RG Snyman - good luck Bristol...

06:41 PM GMT

42 mins: Bristol 7 Leinster 7

I think it was Henshaw who made way for the All Black.

Leinster have the early possession this half, there’s a clothesline on Ringrose and advantage is played. There’s a delightful back move - think the first of the match - that sees Prendergast and Barrett combine well before shipping the ball out wide. Nothing comes of it, however, and it comes back for the penalty. The visitors decide to kick for touch.

06:37 PM GMT

40 mins: Bristol 7 Leinster 7

Guess who has come on for his Leinster debut? Yep, Jordie Barrett.. not a bad man to have come on. As I said at the start, it’s a ridiculous bench.

06:30 PM GMT

Half-time verdict

Before the game, I think most Bristol supporters would have been fairly happy to be level with Leinster at half-time but the home fans inside Ashton Gate will be feeling absolutely sick at the 7-7 scoreline. The game was there for the taking with a two-man advantage and a 7-0 lead courtesy of Max Lahiff’s pushover try. And then they concede straight from the kick off and Leinster finish the half firmly in the ascendancy. Feels very much like that was Bristol’s chance, particularly with Leinster being able to send for their version of the Harlem Globetrotters from the bench in the second half

06:22 PM GMT

HALF-TIME: Bristol 7 Leinster 7

Not drowning in tries as some suspected, and we hoped. Much of that is down to the conditions, and a low-scoring draw is fair based on what we’ve seen so far.

06:20 PM GMT

39 mins: Bristol 7 Leinster 7

Leinster, back to 14 men, have a scrum in the Bears’ 22. They earn a free-kick and tap and go, they’re into the midfield before going right, but then the hosts intercept the ball and that’s the last action of an underwhelming first half.

06:17 PM GMT

36 mins: Bristol 7 Leinster 7

Leinster are back in the Bears’ 22, if they were to score here that would be a huge psychological blow for the hosts who are, remember, two men to the good. They, however, stand up well and turn the ball over.

06:15 PM GMT

TRY FOR LEINSTER!

Bristol 7 Leinster 7

They only have 13 men on the pitch but they are now level. That’s thanks to a chip into the 22 from Prendergast, the bounce goes the way of the visitors as Jordan Larmour picks the ball off the knees of Rich Lane before going over the whitewash.

06:11 PM GMT

TRY FOR BRISTOL!

Bristol 7 Leinster 0

And they have made the numerical advantage count. From a line-out they create a maul and the visitors have no response, as Max Lahiff goes over from short range. Benhard Janse van Rensburg adds the extras and the deadlock has been broken.

06:09 PM GMT

31 mins: Bristol 0 Leinster 0

Another yellow for Leinster as Max Deegan is sent to the bin for deliberately tripping up Harding after good work from Randall. He knew what he was doing and can have no arguments there...

Leinster are down to 13 men and Bristol have to score now...

Tripping up

06:06 PM GMT

30 mins: Bristol 0 Leinster 0

Who had ‘pointless after 30 mins’ on their Bristol vs Leinster bingo card?

06:05 PM GMT

28 mins: Bristol 0 Leinster 0

Bristol are in the Leinster 22, they’re building momentum and there could be a yellow card. Indeed there is as Kelleher is sent to the bin, that was for one penalty too many. The Bears are on the attack again and they knock-on allowing the Irish outfit to clear their lines. Oh dear...

06:03 PM GMT

26 mins: Bristol 0 Leinster 0

Both defences are on top - both, not just Leinster, showing great line speed, and in these conditions that is making life tough for the attacks.

Safe to say this has been a bit of a slowburner in the 5.30pm graveyard slot. The conditions are horrible with Prendergast just kicking out on the full but the leaders of the United Rugby Championship and the co-leaders of the Premiership are not serving up the advertised classic with mistakes - particularly at the line-out for Bristol - preventing either team from building any sustained momentum.

06:01 PM GMT

24 mins: Bristol 0 Leinster 0

Still a stalemate at Ashton Gate - so much for the try-fest. The conditions aren’t helping, both sides getting slow ball and we’re seeing more and more kicking, no shock there.

05:58 PM GMT

21 mins: Bristol 0 Leinster 0

Both sides are struggling come scrum and line-out time - we’ll go easy on them and put it down to the conditions.

05:57 PM GMT

20 mins: Bristol 0 Leinster 0

Scrum for Leinster on the 22 - great attacking platform BUT they are again penalised at the set-piece and Bristol can clear their lines.

That’s two good chances to open the scoring for Leinster in the past five minutes and they have taken neither.

It’s been a bit of a stalemate so far - PA/Andrew Matthews

05:54 PM GMT

18 mins: Bristol 0 Leinster 0

Leister go down the blind side after good work from Van der Flier and Kelleher, it looks for all the world as though they’ll score the opening try BUT there’s a knock-on and Bristol can breathe a sigh of relief. That was the Irish side’s first foray in the Bears’ 22 and they looked tasty...

05:51 PM GMT

15 mins: Bristol 0 Leinster 0

Bristol have kicked more in these past few minutes compared to the opening forays. That’s one way to negate the blitz defence of Leinster.

05:50 PM GMT

13 mins: Bristol 0 Leinster 0

Bristol have enjoyed most of the ball and territory, but have nothing to show for it. But as I type they’ve won a turnover and celebrate as though they’ve scored a try, and why not?

05:47 PM GMT

11 mins: Bristol 0 Leinster 0

The scrum is going well for Bristol, they earn a penalty and decide to kick for touch, no shock in these conditions.

From the line-out they go to the back, they work the maul off it but it goes to ground and Leinster get the turnover.

05:44 PM GMT

9 mins: Bristol 0 Leinster 0

Turnover for Leinster but Henshaw kicks the ball rather aimlessly and he’s punished by Rich Lane who answers with a fantastic 50-22.

From the resulting line-out there’s a knock-on and a decent chance goes begging for the Bears.

05:41 PM GMT

7 mins: Bristol 0 Leinster 0

More possession for Bristol but once again, after several phases, they don’t go far. Good line speed from Leinster.

05:38 PM GMT

6 mins: Bristol 0 Leinster 0

Yet more aggression in defence from the visitors as Rignrose gets in a great, legal, hit on AJ MacGinty. Already we’re seeing that it will be hard for the attacking Bears to get past this impressive defence. MacGinty is down and being looked at by the medical staff. It’s a good three-four minute break and the US international ultimately gets back to his feet...unsurprisingly he goes off the pitch for an HIA. Joe Jenkins comes on to replace him.

05:34 PM GMT

4 mins: Bristol 0 Leinster 0

Bristol win the turnover at the breakdown and earn the penalty in the process - that’s a big confidence booster.

05:32 PM GMT

2 mins: Bristol 0 Leinster 0

Already we’ve seen evidence of the Leinster blitz defence, the hosts have seen all the ball but are stuck in their own half. Good, aggressive defence from the visitors.

05:31 PM GMT

1 min: Bristol 0 Leinster 0

They’re under way in the west country. Bristol are in their away number of black and purple, with the Irish outfit in white and baby blue...

05:30 PM GMT

The teams are out on the pitch

And we’re moments away from kick-off.

This has try-fest written all over it...hope that hasn’t jinxed it...

05:28 PM GMT

Leo Cullen speaks to Premier Sport

“It will be a good test or us, we have guys who’ve been away for a month...Pat [Lam] is someone we know from his time in Ireland, he’s done a great job. It’s going to be a great game, two clubs wanting to play in a positive spirit.”

05:27 PM GMT

Pat Lam speaks to Premier Sport

On the test facing his Bears...

“It’s the ultimate [competition] for club rugby in the northern hemisphere...it’s the best of the best and we couldn’t have wished for a better start than Leinster.”

On how Bristol will play...

“You’ll see the Bristol way, 100 per cent, we’ll go all out...We won’t be shellshocked.”

05:13 PM GMT

Always well supported

05:12 PM GMT

The weather

It’s been a pretty brutal past 48 hours for us all in the UK: wind, rain, more wind, yet more rain, chilly, even more wind, yep, more rain...you catch the drift. So how will the tail-end of the storm affect today’s match?

Looking, at one of my weather apps (I have two, you can never be too sure...) the forecast is for conditions to be dry throughout the 80 minutes, with what is described as a ‘fresh breeze’...

It could a a windy Ashton Gate that welcomes the teams this evening - Getty Images/Bob Bradford

05:00 PM GMT

The men in the middle

Referee: Pierre Brousset (Fra)

Assistant referees: Vincent Blasco Baque (Fra) and Julian Caulier (Fra)

TMO: Tual Trainini (Fra)

04:58 PM GMT

The obligatory social media post

Think this is supposed to get us believing that the hosts are ‘ready’ ‘in the zone’, ‘prepared’ etc etc etc

04:53 PM GMT

The two XVs

BRISTOL BEARS XV TO FACE LEINSTER: 15. Rich Lane, 14. Jack Bates, 13. Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 12. Kalaveti Ravouvou, 11. Gabriel Ibitoye, 10. AJ MacGinty, 9. Harry Randall, 1. Ellis Genge, 2. Harry Thacker, 3. Max Lahiff, 4. James Dun, 5. Joe Owen, 6. Santiago Grondona, 7. Fitz Harding (c), 8. Bill Mata Replacements: 16. Gabriel Oghre, 17. Jake Woolmore, 18. Lovejoy Chawatama, 19. Steven Luatua, 20. Benjamin Grondona, 21. Kieran Marmion, 22. Joe Jenkins, 23. Benjamin Elizalde

LEINSTER XV TO FACE BRISTOL BEARS: 15. Ciaran Frawley, 14. Jordan Larmour, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. Jimmy O’Brien, 10. Sam Prendergast, 9. Jamison Gibson-Park, 1. Jack Boyle, 2. Ronan Kelleher, 3. Rabah Slimani, 4. Joe McCarthy, 5. James Ryan, 6. Max Deegan, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Jack Conan (c) Replacements: 16. Gus McCarthy, 17. Andrew Porter, 18. Tom Clarkson, 19. RG Snyman, 20. Caelan Doris, 21. Luke McGrath, 22. Ross Byrne, 23. Jordie Barrett

04:33 PM GMT

A mouth-watering clash

This evening’s battle of the high-flyers is a mouth-watering clash and exactly the type of fixture to get inside, avoid the considerable wind and rain (it’s filthy outside, isn’t it?...) and watch, ideally while following this blog.

The Bears lie second in the Premiership, level on points with leaders and west country rivals, Bath, and come into the match on the back of a brilliant 48-24 away win at Harlequins last week. If ever they would want to face four-time winners and perennial favourites Leinster it is now.

As ever, the Irish side look formidable, both on paper and, out where it matters, on the pitch.

Starting with the latter, the province sit top of the United Rugby Championship with a record that reads seven matches, seven wins. As if that wasn’t daunting enough they are a club that always goes up a gear when it comes to Europe. And having lost in the final in May to Toulouse (their third consecutive final defeat in as many years - the other two defeats coming at the hands of La Rochelle) they will doubtless have focused their season on finally getting their hands on title No.5.

On paper the task doesn’t get any easier. A look at the bench tells you all you need to know about the strength in depth of the Irish powerhouse: Gus McCarthy, Thomas Clarkson, RG Snyman and, possibly the world’s best No.8, Caelan Doris are all options off the bench for the visitors today. As is Jordie Barrett, the All Blacks could make his debut today. As I said the bench is slightly ridiculous...

If you’re a Bristol player or fan one word comes to mind: gulp...

But ever trying to be a shining ray of positivity it’s key to remind you that the Bears have their own good team news - Ellis Genge and Harry Randall return, the England duo adding much-needed experience and nous to the hosts.

Kick-off is all set for 5.30 so please stay here for all the build-up and action.