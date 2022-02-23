JORDANLUCA's FW22 "Desire Aluminium Jealousy" Collection Centers on Human Vitality
Championing sex and seduction, JORDANLUCA's Fall/Winter 2022 "Desire Aluminium Jealousy" collection offers a fresh take on human vitality.
Raw materials such as metals, unprocessed yarns and cardboard adorn the capsule. Tying each design together in the line is the magpie, which is a "symbol of good fortune who seeks beauty," as per a press release. The season's elongated silhouettes arrive in the form of fur embellished bombers boasting lightweight flares, quilted trousers brandishing the brand's signature hems and bags that serve as armor. Shining jewels outline skirts and denim garments, featuring spiked scarves that wrap around the torso. Elsewhere, luxurious trippy mohair offsets the relaxed silhouettes.
Peep JORDANLUCA's FW22 "Desire Aluminium Jealousy" lookbook above.