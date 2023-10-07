Jordan Willis: Northampton sign free-agent defender in short-term deal

Jordan Willis played his last game for Wycombe in a 3-0 home defeat by Cheltenham in April

Northampton Town have signed former Coventry City and Sunderland defender Jordan Willis on a short-term contract to run until January.

He was a free agent after leaving Wycombe Wanderers in the summer.

Willis, 29, made nine appearances for the Chairboys, having joined them in February, including two starts.

"He is a defender with a huge amount of experience. We feel he will add depth to the squad in a key position," said Cobblers boss Jon Brady.

"He has been training with us for a few weeks so we have had the chance to have a good look at him and to see how he fits in, so we know he is ready to go and we believe he will be a good addition."

The deal was completed in time for him to be available for Saturday's game at Shrewsbury Town.

Willis began his career at Coventry, where he made more than 200 appearances, and then spent three years with Sunderland before leaving in the summer of 2022.

