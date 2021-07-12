Jordan Wicks becomes highest MLB Draft pick in Kansas State Wildcats baseball history

Jordan Wicks is one of the best pitchers who has ever played for the Kansas State baseball team.

On Sunday, he immortalized his legacy with the Wildcats by becoming the team’s highest draft pick in program history.

The Chicago Cubs selected Wicks with the 21st pick of the MLB Draft, which makes him the first first-round selection to ever come out of Manhattan.

“It’s a a surreal moment,” Wicks said during a television interview shortly after he heard his name called. “I can’t be more thankful for the people around me. They got me to this point and made me the person that I am.”

Wicks was the second left-handed pitcher selected on Sunday, following Frank Mozzicato, whom the Kansas City Royals selected with the seventh pick of the first round.

Draft experts identified Wicks as a potential first-round selection before his junior year began at K-State. He backed up those predictions by posting a 3.70 ERA last season with the Wildcats, while striking out 118 batters over 92.1 innings. He also posted a 6-3 record before shifting his focus to the professional ranks.

Wicks holds a pair of K-State strikeout records. He has thrown more strikeouts (118) in a single season than any other pitcher in team history. He has also thrown more career strikeouts (230) than any other pitcher in team history.

During his first season of college baseball, Wicks was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year. He followed that up by earning all-conference honors last season as a junior.

Wicks is a native of Conway, Ark., who committed to play for K-State baseball coach Pete Hughes.

“He’s been hungry since the day he stepped on campus,” Hughes said. ““He’s just wired differently. He’s always hungry and looking to get to a different level, looking to win and be a good teammate. Those guys usually have really long careers.”

Wicks surpassed Jack Woolsey, who was K-State’s previous highest selection in school history. He was taken in the second round, and 42nd overall, in the 1969 MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants.

“I couldn’t be happier to be a Chicago Cub,” Wicks said. “(I bring) a premier sense of competitiveness. I want to win more than anyone out there. I’m ready to bring that to Chicago. I attack hitters and I am so excited.”