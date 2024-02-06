Jordan vs South Korea: Asian Cup prediction, team news, kick-off time, TV, live stream, h2h, odds today

Jordan meet South Korea in the Asian Cup later today with a place in the final on the line.

South Korea go into the semi-final clash as favourites, but they needed a 91st-minute own goal to snatch a draw against Jordan, who snuck through as one of the best third-placed teams, in the group stage.

It has been far from a convincing run to the last-four stage from Jurgen Klinsmann's side.

Cho Gue-sung struck in the 99th minute to send the last-16 match with Saudi Arabia to extra-time, with South Korea ultimately winning on penalties, while a 96th-minute equaliser was required in the quarter-final victory over Australia, before Heung-min Son stepped up with the winner to ensure spot-kicks were not required again.

Jordan have had similar drama, beating Iraq 3-2 in the last-16 after scoring twice in stoppage-time. They reached the semi-finals with a narrow win over Tajikistan.

Heung-min Son scored a superb free-kick as South Korea beat Australia (Getty Images)

Date, kick-off time and venue

Jordan vs South Korea is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off time on Tuesday February 6, 2024.

Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan will host.

Where to watch Jordan vs South Korea

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will be broadcast by TrillerTV, formerly FITE.

You can watch online via their website or app. The app can be cast from your phone to a compatible TV or with a compatible Smart TV through the Triller app.

The subscription channel costs £7.99 per month or £69.99 for a year. Both options come with a seven-day free trial.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport's dedicated match blog.

Jordan vs South Korea team news

Hamza Al-Dardour is available again for Jordan, having been suspended for the quarter-final win over Tajikistan.

Yazan Al-Naimat can be expected to once again lead the line. He has scored twice in the tournament since far, including one against South Korea in the group-stage.

Klinsmann is unlikely to want to make too many changes for South Korea, but his team have had to play 120 minutes in wins over Saudi Arabia and South Korea.

Lee Jae-Sung is an option to come into the side and replace Cho Gue-sung, while Hwang Hee-Chan's fitness will be tested after making his first start of the tournament last time out.

Hwang Hee-Chan is back to full fitness (Getty Images)

Jordan vs South Korea prediction

Late drama seems to be the only guarantee in the Asian Cup, with so many stoppage-time goals and a string of thrilling knockout matches.

South Korea have continually found a way and it increasingly feels like it is meant to be in this tournament for them. They are fancied to just about get the job done again, even if Jordan proved in the group-stage encounter that they are capable of causing real problems.

South Korea to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Jordan wins: 0

Draws: 3

South Korea wins: 3

Jordan vs South Korea latest odds

Jordan to qualify: 11/2

Draw (90 mins): 27/10

South Korea to qualify: 40/85

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.