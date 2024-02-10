Jordan vs Qatar: Asian Cup final prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds

Qatar will today defend their Asian Cup crown against Jordan after beating Iran in dramatic fashion.

Almoez Ali struck late as the hosts sealed a late 3-2 win after an eventful semi-final, while Jordan shocked South Korea to reach this stage.

The Jordanians have been the surprises of the tournament but the hosts will feel momentum is on their side, having come through such a gruelling contest with the Iranians.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Jordan vs Qatar is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off time today, Saturday, February 10, 2024.

Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar will host.

Where to watch Jordan vs Qatar

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the whole tournament will be broadcast by TrillerTV, formerly FITE. Coverage starts at 2.50pm GMT ahead of a 3pm kick-off.

You can watch online via their website or app. The app can be cast from your phone to a compatible TV or with a compatible Smart TV through the TrillerTV app.

The subscription channel costs £7.99 per month or £69.99 for a year. Both options come with a seven-day free trial.

Jordan vs Qatar team news

Jordan have enjoyed success in a 3-4-3 formation that hits teams on the counter, led by Montpellier star Musa Al-Taamari and frontman Yazan Al-Naimat.

A 4-4-2 setup which also favours fast-paced attacks should be how Qatar go into today’s game, with Akram Afif and Almoez Ali likely to lead the line.

Hassan Al-Haydos and Tarek Salman will hope to win back their place on the wing after being dropped for the semi-final.

The hosts’ goalkeeper Salah Zakaria is a doubt.

Jordan vs Qatar prediction

While Jordan are here on merit, Qatar have so much momentum heading into the final.

Qatar to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The hosts are unbeaten in four meetings with Jordan, who last won this fixture in 2008.

Jordan wins: 6

Draws: 5

Qatar wins: 12

Jordan vs Qatar latest odds

Jordan to lift trophy: 6/4

Qatar to lift trophy: 4/7

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.